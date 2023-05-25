Death of Tina Turner | “She performed like possessed and was incredible”, Kaija Koo recalls the Tina Turner concert that influenced her entire career

Singer Kaija Koo says that she learned an attitude from her role model Tina Turner, which influenced her entire music career.

Twenty Kaija Koo saw in 1982 the legendary singer by Tina Turner in a concert at Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo. Turner’s concert influenced the rest of his life, music career and performance.

“It was a lesson for me. The Kultuurtalo was half-finished at that time, his career was a bit down at that time. He performed as if possessed and was incredible”, Kaija Koo, real name Kaija Kokkolarecalls to HS.

Turner died Wednesday At the age of 83, at home in Switzerland.

Live Kaija Koo was particularly impressed by Turner’s attitude. The American artist did not consider Helsinki of the 1980s as a secondary concert destination, but respected the audience.

“He could have been arrogant. His attitude was spot on. He was there for us.”

Kaija Koo says that she sat in the front row at the concert and saw everything that Turner did up close. It also affected his own attitude: to always perform as if it were the last day.

“Every gig is the last gig. Anywhere, any occasion. You always have to give your all.”

The next time Turner performed on bigger stages in Finland – Kaija Koo later went to his concert at the Olympic Stadium – but the Kulttuuritalo concert remained forever in Kaija Koo’s mind in a special way.

Mightily Kaija Koo chose Turner’s 1993 hit as her favorite song for the Elävenni biisi program I Don’t Wanna Fight. However, he says that he likes many of Turner’s other songs and his extraordinary sound.

“There is no other,” says Kaija Koo.

“There was something masculine about him. Universal energy, which is neither male nor female, but full energy.”

Kaija Koo says that he has great respect for Turner and considers him one of the few artists he would have liked to meet in his lifetime.

Although Turner lived a long life, Kaija Koo describes the news of his death as shocking and sad, the end of an era.

“It feels like he would never die and live forever. His music lives on.”