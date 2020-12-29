“Since Operation Serval, jihadist groups have spread throughout Malian territory and beyond”, considers Monday December 28 on franceinfo the director of research emeritus at the CNRS and specialist in Mali, André Bourgeot. He also underlines “the new operating mode” in the attack on an armored vehicle that killed three French soldiers on Monday. “We’re talking about a bomb”, while“usually jihadists use mines”.

franceinfo: does this drama surprise you when we recently described an improvement in the situation, especially since the release of the French hostage Sophie Pétronin?

André Bourgeot: What is surprising, from my point of view, is that the three soldiers were in an armored vehicle and it was an explosive device that destroyed the vehicle. This is the first time that I have heard that expression and it seems to me to be a new modus operandi. When we talk about an explosive device, we are talking about a bomb. Usually jihadists use mines. It is not the same as an explosive device. The second thing is that the Chief of Staff was in Bamako and then in Gao, a week or two ago. He envisioned a gradual withdrawal from the Barkhane military operation. It is in this military and official context that this attack against French soldiers takes place. Finally, the third thing to remember is that the Malian armed forces resulting from the military coup of August 18, 2020 did not particularly improve the security conditions throughout Mali, and more particularly in the center of country. There is an increase in attacks perpetrated by armed Salafist jihadist groups which are getting closer and closer.

Is the phase-out you’re talking about compromised?

It is premature to think so. I don’t think it’s just related to this type of action. Of course, it will have consequences, but I don’t think it will reorient the strategy of Operation Barkhane. It has been months since the French political forces have considered this gradual withdrawal. I say very progressive, the time to train the national armies and more particularly those who make up the G5 Sahel for the fight against these jihadist groups.

The area is huge for the French military to watch, is that one of the reasons why we have trouble seeing the end of it?

Absolutely, the intervention area of ​​Operation Barkhane concerns Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad. There are around 5,000 soldiers in the operation, which is not so large compared to the vastness of the territory. It is in this context that the European operation Takuba intervened a few months ago. Overall, from my point of view, we cannot consider that these various operations were matched with great military success. As soon as a jihadist leader is eliminated, two or three months later, another jihadist leader appears. Since Operation Serval, we cannot say that Salafist groups have been eradicated. I even believe that we can say that they spread all over Malian territory and beyond, in Burkina Faso, or even in Niger, surrounded by the jihadist salafists of Boko Haram on its part. Eastern and by the Islamic State in the Great Sahara on the border with Mali. It is a serious problem that arises. I believe that it is not only with military strategies that we can solve this problem. The new Malian politico-military authorities also consider that we must try to negotiate with these jihadist armed groups. This is not the position of French policy, which considers that we do not negotiate with jihadist groups. But it is subject to change.