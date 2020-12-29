“Seeing these young men die in battle is always a very sad moment. I have a thought for their families, their loved ones and their brothers in arms”, declares Monday, December 28 on franceinfo, the deputy LREM Jean-Michel Jacques. Former soldier, member of the special forces, the deputy of Morbihan is today vice-president of the commission of national defense and the armed forces at the National Assembly. Despite “the truly dramatic event of today”, Jean-Michel Jacques believes that “the situation is improving” in Mali and that there will be “an issue” to the current conflict. According to him, France is no longer alone in the Sahel. He quotes the “European special forces” who agglomerate within the Takuba force “to strike blows at armed terrorist groups”, as well as the work of the G5 Sahel. “European soldiers are teaching them how to fight. Europe is also helping certain Sahel states to organize themselves better in their administration, so that they stabilize themselves and ensure their own security.”

franceinfo: We thought things were going better in Mali, after the recent release of French hostage Sophie Petronin or the elimination of an important jihadist leader a few months ago?

Jean-Michel Jacques: Yes, at least for now, the situation is improving. We can also cite the improvement of the actions of the Malian forces, which are more and more effective. We feel a certain rise in power for some time. However, you are never at the mercy of an improvised explosive device attack. You know, it’s hard to spot. Our soldiers move from one point to another. The trails are sometimes limited. There are compulsory passages and it is therefore quite easy for someone with bad intentions to put on well camouflaged gear. However, we must still remain on a global view which is still rather positive. But alas, today’s event is really dramatic and we can only regret it.

Is there a risk of getting bogged down in this conflict for the French forces engaged in Operation Barkhane?

There would be a risk if African states did not take their destiny into their own hands and do what they must do, that is to say ensure the protection of their fellow citizens, ensure the possibility of developing an economy, so that everyone can feed themselves. This is how things are going to improve. With regard to Mali, we have seen for some time that there is still a little greater motivation and we should be delighted. We are in this rather positive perspective. We can tell ourselves that there will be a way out. Our European partners are also increasingly participating through the Takuba force, where a number of European special forces are joining together to strike blows at armed terrorist groups. So no, I don’t think we are in a stagnation phase, but we are in a fight that is long. General Lecointre had said it well, things cannot be done quickly because our African partners need to structure themselves and improve in terms of internal security, defense, but also economically, in a way. to stabilize their countries.

Does the G7 Sahel have a role to play?

Yes, indeed, it is essential. For this, Europe is investing heavily. European soldiers teach them how to fight. Europe is also helping certain Sahel States to organize themselves better in their administration or in the management of their human resources, so that these countries stabilize themselves and can ensure this security for themselves. It is their responsibility. Let us not forget that France is there at their request. We help them as we need to. It is also necessary because reducing the threat in the Sahel also means protecting our national territory. We must remain vigilant and in any case ensure that these efforts continue.