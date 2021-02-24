“A love song to the working class”

Shaggy beard, skinny stature that flirts with the double meter, Joseph Ponthus wears on his right forearm the tattooed figure of Pontus de Tyard, his illustrious ancestor poet. From the outset, he did not hide his pleasure in appearing in the pages of “L’Humanité Dimanche”, with the desire to put Marx back on the front of the stage.

To what extent does the exergue “to the proletarians of all countries, to the illiterate and the toothless” fit into a Marxist, anti-Macronian and anti-Dutch perspective?

Joseph Ponthus. You always have to know where you are talking from. I speak as an intellectual, with political convictions, who had the chance to study. I have been bathed in the holy Marxist, structuralist and analytical trilogy. It may be a holdover from the past, but Marx, Foucault and Lacan help me think about the world. I took a slap when I got to the factory. You may have read Marx, but the first time you get into the machine, you get caught up in the capital. This place is of such symbolic violence that it gives the impression of still being in the 19th century. At the slaughterhouse, the unions are fighting for open-ended pee breaks.

Capitalism ensures that we say that there is no longer a working class. This is completely wrong. But there is no more working class consciousness. At the slaughterhouse, with shrimp or breaded fish, workers define themselves in relation to their position. They say: “those of the offal”, “those of the shrimps”, “those of the cow”, “those of the pig”, “those of the load”. They do not integrate at all as workers in a factory, much less as a working class which can establish a balance of power against the employers and fight against the class which exploits them.

In fact, capital has won with the euphemization of terms. You are no longer a worker but a “production operator”. There are no longer any leaders but “line conductors”. The anti-Dutch and anti-Macronian preamble in “À la ligne” is obviously in relation to the left – finally the left – which, in absolute class contempt, has totally abandoned the working class. I still have there (he shows his throat – Editor’s note) the passage on the “illiterates” when “the other” came to a Breton slaughterhouse. We know which side they are on. Unfortunately, the party is no longer the glue for the working classes. Even more in Brittany – not known to be a place conquered by coconuts, even during the glorious years – where there are no workers’ cities as such because the habitat is very dispersed.

This book is a love song to the working class, for the nobility of its silent workers. They are completely obscured from the political debate and denied as a class.

You talk about love song, how did you work on the rhythm of this text?

Joseph Ponthus.The factory imposed the shape more than I chose it. It was really about writing down the rhythm of thoughts on a production line where everything is going fast, too fast. Thoughts do not stop to be able to escape the arduousness of the work. Relative three-line subordinates or paragraph blocks cannot be used to faithfully convey this rhythm. The idea for the title and this parallel between the production line and the writing line came pretty quickly. I really wrote after each day because I was so tired that the next day I had forgotten everything.

Is this book a novel, a story?

Joseph Ponthus.It’s a novel. Everything has been reworked so that there is a coherent beginning and end, recurring characters, episodes. I like to tell stories. I am a great reader of Dumas, one of my absolute idols. Even when I read it again, it manages to grab hold of me, so that I can’t stop. Even though this is all true, I am not telling three quarters of the most horrible things that I have experienced or seen. I absolutely did not want to sink into pathos. Despite everything, I had the pleasure of working in this place because I would never have discovered this solidarity, this endurance and this nobility elsewhere.

What does writing allow you?

Joseph Ponthus.We would have every reason to believe that to find ourselves like two arms and nothing else after having studied is an absolute downgrade. It had to be done something a bit pretty, with a bit of meaning, of distancing, of analysis to come out on top of this absurdity and this horror. Otherwise, it means that the capital has won. The social question must be rehabilitated. I was not able to go to the demonstration with the striking colleagues, but I was able to make a book about it. That’s not bad either. It is my little stone in the building.

And the use of the “I”?

Joseph Ponthus.The “I” makes it possible not to put any distance between the content and the form, to be in my place. I am not going to speak for my colleagues or make up a fictional hero. This border between fiction and novel was abolished a long time ago. Already in the 1970s, two novels, “L’Établi”, by Robert Linhart, and “L’Excès-l’Usine”, by Leslie Kaplan (in fact 1981 and 1982 – Editor’s note), retraced their working experience. It is pure novel, it is only testimony and there is only “I”.

Salespeople, with their requests, do not make life easier for workers. They remind us that the class question has not disappeared …

In all the factories where I worked, the status of chief is marked by the color red. Two red barrettes on the white outfit, a charlotte or a red helmet. When people are promoted to bosses after years of working as a worker, the question that comes up is: “Has he kept his worker mentality?” The capital has really won at the slaughterhouse, where there are red posters plastered in strategic places of the factory. It is written: “Passage prohibited during operation. Risk of falling carcasses. Nobody revolts. I did not manage to steal one to keep it as a souvenir. There are really the little people and the chiefs. Exploitation is no longer even hiding.

What was the initial project?

Joseph Ponthus.The interim was just a passage that I wanted to keep track of because it is absurd and extraordinary. I was writing just to record what it was. Job interviews in my sector were inconclusive. We had to keep working. If my contract hadn’t been shortened, I would have resumed in February. If there are fellow readers of “HD” who have jobs to offer me in Brittany, I am a taker. Having worked two and a half years at the factory, I can adapt to any task.

To what extent is your character a “red” of heart turned “yellow” of reason?

Joseph Ponthus.The temporary worker is even more the scum of the working class than the titular worker. You can be dumped at any time. This status means that I cannot do otherwise. It also testifies to a certain form of precariousness in France in 2019. The interim is a bit like a hazing. Initially, we offer you one-day contracts, then two days. The missions are a bit longer if you prove yourself, shut your mouth or endure a bit tough stuff. I then did one-month missions. After a year, I was offered the slaughterhouse, unanimously considered the Rolls of the factories in the region because you can have a permanent interim status. The contract is tacitly renewed every week. I did a year and a half slaughterhouse. I had to stop on December 28 and start again in February. Out of delicacy, I sent a copy to the big boss of the slaughterhouse. Fifteen days later, I learned that my contract was not renewed. I am officially unemployed again. The food industry is not too much of a fan of contemporary literature. The book is not a charge against the employers as such. It’s more of a love song for the working class and my wife. There is no denigration. But I am not a reason yellow. I would dream of being with my colleagues at the demo. I would rather do lots of overtime for the strike to hold. It’s the paradox when you’re forced to earn your crust by any means possible.