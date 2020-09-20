The US constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg had the status of a pop star even before her death. Rightly so: she was a feminist icon.

These days, social media is full of gifs, memes, and quotes from the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg. One often shared is: “My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent. “It hits the point of the constitutional judge’s life. Not only was she an independent woman herself, she also fought for the independence of others.

The extent of the expressions of grief was not only enormous on the Internet. On Saturday night, hundreds flocked to the Supreme Court building in Washington DC, laying flowers, lighting candles and singing “Amazing Grace” or “Imagine” by The Beatles. Images that arise when pop stars die – not a judge.

But RBG was more than just the senior judge on the Supreme Court. She is a feminist icon. Throughout her life she gave the marginalized a voice and helped them achieve their rights. At a time with Donald Trump as president and a social shift to the right, it was a glimmer of hope. Young women in particular are among the fans: They tattoo their faces on their bodies, buy mugs and T-shirts with the face of the little woman with the angular glasses. The documentary “RBG” and the feature film “On the Basis of Sex”, both of which appeared in 2018, finally helped the judge achieve pop star status.

RGB has not only recently become a feminist. All her life has been a struggle for equality. RGB grew up as a child of Jewish immigrants in Brooklyn. When she studied law at Harvard, she was one of nine women out of more than 500 men. She graduated from Columbia University with flying colors. And that, although she had to take care of her baby and her sick husband, Martin Ginsburg, on the side – and also wrote his work.

She fought for equality

It wasn’t just the heavy workload that made life difficult for RGB, but also sexist resistance. But she did not give up, not even when she did not get a job despite top grades or was paid less than men. She was the first woman to teach at Rutgers Law School in 1963 and the first woman to receive a chair at Columbia Law School in the 1970s. At the same time, she was a leading lawyer for the ACLU civil rights movement.

There she represented Sharron Frontiero in 1973, who worked in the Air Force and sued for the right to health insurance and housing benefits for her husband; Achievements that were always awarded to the wife of a male soldier. What she said in court at the time always applied to her: “I do not demand any preference for my gender; all I ask is that our brothers take their feet off our necks. “

Because RGB was not a “man hater”, as critics like to accuse it of. The constitutional judge fought for equality: for immigrants: inside, for women, LGBTIQ people. Since being appointed constitutional judge by Bill Clinton in 1993, she became the second woman in the Supreme Court to stand up for the right to abortion, marriage for all, and against discrimination in the workplace of women. She wanted to free both men and women from the roles society ascribes them to.

Another saying that was shared a lot does not come from RBG itself, but from their fans: You Can’t Spell the Truth without Ruth. But now Ruth can no longer speak the truth. When an icon dies, it leaves a void. This one will be hard to fill.