The Shchukin Theater Institute confirmed the death of the host of the “Russian Lotto” Mikhail Borisov. The corresponding statement appeared on website educational institution.

“Yesterday we suffered a heavy loss – Mikhail Borisovich Borisov passed away … At our institute he headed the directing department, staged graduation performances, which invariably enjoyed audience success. The students loved him, ”the message says.

Information about the death of 71-year-old Borisov appeared on the evening of September 19. It was reported that the TV presenter was hospitalized in one of the clinics in Moscow, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Doctors put him into a drug-induced coma and connected him to artificial lung ventilation (ALV), but later it became known that when Borisov was transported from one hospital to another, he had clinical death, after which the artist died. At the same time, the sister of the TV presenter denied information about his death, saying that he was just in the hospital.

Mikhail Borisov is a Soviet and Russian director, TV presenter and actor. Honored Artist of Russia. In the television lottery “Russian Lotto”, in addition to conducting the program, he was also its artistic director.