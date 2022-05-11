It would seem that Jody Lukoki, shortly before arriving at the hospital where he died, had been beaten by his own family

The news of his death, released in the early afternoon of last Monday, completely shocked the world of European and world football. Jody Lukoki, with a past in Ajax, he died at just 29 for causes that were only disclosed in the following days. Several Dutch newspapers even speak of beatings received by his own family. What really happened?

Born in 1992 in Kinshasa, the capital and largest city of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lukoki had fled his country as a child due to the war and had found refuge in Holland.

In the netherlands it has grown to become a professional soccer player. To make him debut, in 2010, the Lancers of Ajax, the team with which he won three national championships.

Then several transfers, even abroad, until his return to the Netherlands, al Twenteat the beginning of the season that is about to end.

And it was his last club, Monday, ad to announce what no one ever wanted to hear. Here is the club statement:

This morning FC Twente received the terrible news of Jody Lukoki’s death. The club is shocked and deeply moved by this tragic event. FC Twente wish the family plenty of strength to work through this great loss.

How Jody Lukoki died

What, however, was not disclosed at the beginning, are the causes which led to the death of the young player.

The Dutch newspapers, in recent days, have investigated bringing to light some details that can raise a gigantic fuss and also a possible investigation and conviction.

It seems that the footballer arrived at the Almere hospital on Sunday morning, complaining severe pain in the head and one knee. The doctors’ subsequent analyzes and tests, however, revealed that the conditions were much more serious than one might think.

Indeed, a surgeon had to operate on him amputate his leg. Immediately after the surgery, Lukoki walked in coma and died due to a cardiac arrest.

An investigation into the death of the footballer was opened because, apparently, before his arrival at the hospital he had had one discussion with some members of his own familywho had it beaten up very violently.

They will follow updates on this tragic story.