He remained near the corpse for long minutes, caring only to erase its traces with his saliva, a behavior that shows “an astonishing absence of any sign of remorse”. The prosecutor from Vicenza tells it Hans Roderich Blattner in the papers of the investigation into the death, last November 30, of the former cycling champion Davide Rebellin51, about his killer, the German truck driver Wolfgang Rieke.

The site of the accident that cost the life of Davide Rebellin, in Montebello Vicentino, on 30 November 2022 (handle)

The charges: vehicular homicide and hit and miss

The 62-year-old man will be extradited to Italy on charges of vehicular homicide and hit and miss. To impress today are some details reported by the magistrate and recorded by the video cameras present at the site of the impact. “After passing his hand over his mouth – writes Blattner – he rubbed it twice against the bumper, in order to eliminate the traces deriving from the collision with the cyclist”.

What is striking is the coldness of the murderer

According to the prosecutor, Rieke reaches the remains of the bicycle and approaches the body to suppress the evidence of his presence, only to then leave again “at high speed” following secondary roads to avoid checks. A man, the prosecutor branded him, “completely insensitive to any form of scruple”.

The Trucker’s Defender: Ready to cooperate

In recent days, the truck driver’s defender, Andrea Nardin, had appealed to the Venice Review Court asking that the precautionary measure against him be canceled or replaced with house arrest. The hearing is set for July 14. He is available to collaborate with the authorities – says the lawyer – and has no intention of escaping the judicial process. In these eight months he has always stayed at home in Germany and is no longer a truck driver but has been assigned to office duties.

Rebellin’s widow: let the murderer be judged

For Françoise Marie, Rebellin’s widow, the judicial journey “will still be long but the important thing is that the person who killed her husband, standing by immediately after the tragedy without calling for help, fleeing and never having uttered a single word of apology and remorse, be arrested and judged for what she has done.” Rieke must pay without discount. “It is right that you are confronted with her actions: a dramatic accident can happen, but her reaction, terribly cowardly and without regrets – the woman underlines – is not that of a man”.