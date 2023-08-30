Case of the death of Antonio Bitonti, aka Uccio Show: the prosecutor has opened an investigation for instigation to suicide

There is an important update regarding the investigation into the death of Antonio Bitonti, better known by his stage name of Uccio Show. The prosecutor has opened an investigation into the crime of inciting suicide. This is a due act, since no responsibility has emerged on the part of the train driver who overwhelmed the comedian, nor further elements of hypothesis.

It was a very serious mourning that particularly affected the PugliaRegion of which Antonio was originally from, where he lived and where he had become famous with the stage name of Uccio Show.

Cabaret artist, singer, dancer and actor has brightened up the evenings of many towns in his region and had appeared on several occasions also in the national tv.

In fact, he had met on several occasions greats such as Gerry Scotti and Paul Bonolisthanks to his participation in programs such as La Corrida, Italia’s Got Talent, Striscia la Notizia, Avanti un Altro and Caduta Libera.

He hadn’t been doing very well lately. Since she found out she had a bad one illness.

Nonetheless he hadn’t thrown himself downcontinuing to work and maintaining his usual cheerful and charismatic spirit.

The extreme gesture of Antonio Bitonti

In the early hours of last morning August 21st, Antonio has made a decision. The one of take his own life.

So he went alone to the train station Montesano Salentinoin his car. Shortly after, he was overwhelmed by a train, suffering very serious injuries, especially to his legs.

The medical rescuers who arrived on the spot picked him up and rushed him to the nearest hospital, that of Tricasewhere, however, he died shortly after.

The authorities have carried out all the reliefs of the case and listened to the testimonials to try to better reconstruct the dynamics of the tragedy.

Of the last few hours is the news of the opening by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of a investigation file for the crime of inciting suicideat the expense of unknown persons.

It is, from what we learn, a due deedgiven that no liability has emerged for the driver and there are currently no other relevant elements to support the hypothesis of a crime.