This Wednesday it was confirmed that the Spanish citizen Iván Illarramendi and his wife, the Chilean Loren Garcovich, They were burned alive together in their home in a kibbutz near Gaza in the Hamas attack on October 7,

The news was confirmed by the EFE agency with a spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, who specified that the couple’s remains will be buried in Israel and Spain.

When asked why the identification of the remains was delayed, the spokesperson explained that they consist only in ashes and few parts of their bodies, which cannot be separated.

The identification of the remains was completed on Tuesday, after a complicated process, and the victims’ relatives agreed to break the news until today.

The study of the remains was carried out at the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, in Tel Aviv, one of the two forensic centers where the remains of people who died burned or mutilated during the attack have been analyzed for several weeks. .

“Our hearts are torn by the news of the brutal murder of Iván Illarramendi. He has been identified a month after the terrorist massacre committed by Hamas in Israel, along with his wife Dafna Garcovich“, Rodica Radian-Gordon, Ambassador of Israel in Spain, wrote in X.

Our hearts are torn by the news of the brutal murder of Iván Illarramendi. He has been identified a month after the terrorist massacre committed by Hamas in Israel, along with his wife Dafna Garcovich. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families… pic.twitter.com/OG6on4IuAi — Ambassador of Israel 🇮🇱 (@Isr_Amb_Esp) November 8, 2023

Who were the victims?

The confirmation this Wednesday that Illarramendi, 46, and Garcovich, 47, died on October 7 at their residence in Kibbutz Kissufim corrected the version that The couple were among more than 240 hostages who were kidnapped and taken to Gaza during the Hamas attack, in which more than 1,400 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured.

Illarramendi’s death brings to two the number of Spaniards who died due to the attack by the Islamist group Hamas.

The other victim is the Spanish-Israeli citizen Maya Villalobo Sinvany, 19, who was at the Nahal Oz base, near the Gaza border, doing military service. Her death was confirmed by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 11.

For his part, the Israeli ambassador to Chile announced last month that at least four people of Chilean origin died in the Hamas attack.

The Israel Police confirmed that at least 843 civilians killed in the October 7 attacks have now been identified, while it is estimated that the remains of more than a hundred victims are still pending examination.

After a month since the Hamas attack, bodies continue to be identified.

With EFE

