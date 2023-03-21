Genoa – “‘I have little time, but I want to be useful to others’. Sofia Sacchitelli, a 23-year-old student suffering from a very rare tumor who has become a symbol of the fight against rare diseases, has left us thanks to her precious personal commitment. Only a few days ago she received the gold medal of merit from the University of Genoa. A heartfelt thought to all her loved ones. Italy thanks you for your courage and for your example. Safe travels Sofia”. The Prime Minister writes it on Facebook Giorgia Meloni.

(Below, from Facebook, Giorgia Meloni’s post on Sofia Sacchitelli)

