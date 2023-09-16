Home page World

Police divers use a metal detector to search for crime items on the shore of the lake in Pragsdorf near Neubrandenburg. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

A little boy was killed in a village near Neubrandenburg. The entire place is shocked. The police are continuing their investigation this weekend – and are examining a possible murder weapon.

Pragsdorf/Neubrandenburg – After the violent death of a little boy in Pragsdorf near Neubrandenburg, the police have not yet found any suspects. “We are now continuing the investigation with forensic investigations,” said a police spokeswoman in Neubrandenburg on Saturday. The boy’s clothing and a knife that emergency services found in a bush in the village on Friday should be examined more closely. The police spokeswoman said they were checking whether it was the murder weapon. But that is not yet certain.

The six-year-old was found on Thursday evening with serious stab wounds in the bushes by a lake in the village. His parents reported him missing when he didn’t return from playing as usual in the afternoon. All attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. The autopsy revealed that the boy was stabbed – with an unknown stabbing tool.

The police are investigating manslaughter and are pursuing several investigative approaches, the public prosecutor said. On Friday evening, around 200 people, together with the affected local family, took part in a silent remembrance in the packed church in Pragsdorf. The boy who was killed had only started school in August. dpa