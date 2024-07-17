Home page World

More and more details are emerging in the mysterious case. © Chatkla Samnaingjam/AP

In Bangkok, six Vietnamese check into a well-known luxury hotel. Days later, all of them are dead. The police are slowly shedding light on the situation.

Bangkok – After the mysterious death of six people in a luxury hotel in Bangkok, the course of events seems to have been clarified: a 56-year-old woman from the group probably gave the other five a very strong poison and then drank it herself, said the police chief in charge, Thiradej Thammasuthee. The reason is said to have been extremely high debts.

The bodies of the three men and three women, two of whom – including the 56-year-old – also had a US passport, were discovered in their hotel room early Tuesday evening (local time). According to police, the room showed no signs of a struggle and was locked from the inside. dpa