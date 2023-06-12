Genoa – “Dear president, I apologize but I can’t find the words. You and I understood each other”, so he wrote on Twitter Alberto Zangrillo, Silvio Berlusconi’s doctor and president of Genoa, publishing a photo that immortalizes them sitting next to each other. This is how Zangrillo remembers the former premier and leader of Forza Italia who died today at the San Raffaele in Milan.

The red and blue club on social media he then resumed the message of his president Alberto Zangrillo and recalled Silvio Berlusconi in this way: “The entire Genoa family joins the message of its President and expresses deep condolences for the passing of Silvio Berlusconi”.