Satnam death, endless drama for his partner: the accusations from the Latina Sikh community

The death of Satnam Sighthe worker who died a Latin following the consequences of the amputation of a arm while he was using a machine in the agricultural fields, continues to cause discussion. In addition to the controversy over the gangmaster with the government trying to pass an ad hoc law to severely punish those who exploit immigrants in the camps, the case relating to the Satnam campaign also breaks out. After seeing his companion die before his eyes, Sony – reports La Repubblica – is experiencing a second drama. The young one it wasn’t his wifebut only the 31-year-old’s partner.

For this reason the Sikh community of the area looks at her with suspicion. Sony and Satnam, nicknamed Navi, had come together from India. “She wasn’t his wife. Maybe took advantage of him and now it is ready to take all the money for any compensation. He didn’t send money to India before”, is the insinuation that is increasingly spreading in the Indian Latina community. Sony – continues La Repubblica – had already come under fire for the decision of the governmentfor reasons of humanity, to recognize them as one residency permit. The Interior Ministry is currently waiting for the technical times and the green light from the judicial authority, after which the woman should receive the document required pursuant to Article 18 of the Consolidated Law on Immigration.