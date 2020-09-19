E.A heroine was Ruth Bader Ginsburg for left-liberal America. She was adored, even loved, many people hung on her lips. Ginsburg was an icon, as she personified the arduous struggle of women and minorities for equality.

Ginsburg’s words were not only absorbed by her fans with attention and curiosity, but sometimes with a somewhat strange, often completely uncritical admiration. There was a real Ginsburg cult.

Ruth Ginsburg (1933-2020) Source: REUTERS

In addition, “RBG” was omnipresent in a variety of ways, which might surprise non-Americans: with her likeness and striking glasses on house walls, on banners on street lamps, T-shirts, baby rompers, coffee cups, beer glasses. No left-wing bookstore in the United States can do without books and trinkets about you. Recently, Ginsburg was, of course, also put on masks against the corona epidemic. Accompanied by her quote: “Fight for the things that are important to you.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, senior judge in the United States’ highest court, the Supreme Court, died on Friday at the age of 87 as a result of cancer, the Washington court announced. In the past few years she had repeatedly fought against some serious illnesses. Several hospital stays accompanied her last years.

Paintings on a shop on Broadway New York Source: REUTERS

Among other things, she suffered from a tumor in the pancreas and had to undergo surgery on her lungs. Again and again Ginsburg picked himself up, rejecting worried inquiries about her health with sometimes mischievous humor. The struggle of the small, delicate woman, at last slightly stooped, against illnesses and for general fitness – including regular workout and weight lifting conveyed by the media – was familiar to many in the USA.

It was only in July that Ginsburg informed the public about a new cancer, including chemotherapy. “I’ve said many times that I will remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job at full speed,” she said at the time. Now her body could not and would no longer.

Gender equality as a life issue

Ginsburg was appointed to the nine-member Supreme Court in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton, the second woman in the history of the Supreme Court.

August 10, 1993: Ginsburg taking her oath of office in the presence of US President Bill Clinton Source: pa / Arnie Sachs / C

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1933, she studied law at Harvard, among others – as one of very, very few women. Gender equality became her life theme.

Two Ginsburg films – “RBG” and “The Vocation – Your Struggle for Justice” (original title: “On the Basis of Sex”) – appeared in 2018 and illustrate this vividly; not least the sexism that Ginsburg personally suffered.

The US movie poster for “The Call”. Felicity Jones plays Ginsburg in it Source: pa / Everett Colle / Copyright © © Focus Features / cour

At the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was not only the best known, but also the most pronounced representative of the liberal wing. It was only this summer that she successfully voted for the rights of homosexuals and transsexuals and against a plan by the administration of US President Donald Trump to deport young undocumented migrants (the so-called “dreamers”).

Ginsburg was in the minority in July, with only one other liberal judge, when the court ruled that workplace discrimination laws do not apply to teachers in religious schools.

A particularly powerful power of US presidents

With Ginsburg’s death, the US is facing another extremely polarized debate – and only a good six weeks before the presidential election. The president has the right to appoint a new judge if a judge has died or left. It is one of the President’s particularly powerful powers, as the Supreme Court shapes the judiciary, and indeed the social climate of the country. The judge must be confirmed by the Senate with a simple majority. Republicans make up 53 of the 100 senators.

also read

Perhaps Trump has not delivered any other election campaign promise as comprehensively as the enforcement of conservative judges at the Supreme Court and various other federal courts. He might be tempted to clear up the vacancy due to Ginsburg’s death in his favor.

In his tenure so far, he has already succeeded in enforcing two conservative judges in the Supreme Court: Right at the beginning of his tenure in 2017, Neil Gorsuch, who succeeded Antonin Scalia, who had died a year earlier.

In President Barack Obama’s last year in office, the Republicans, even then with a majority in the Senate, prevented his candidate Merrick Garland from being confirmed. When Trump was in power, the Senate, under the powerful Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell, waved Gorsuch through.

Two years ago, against stiff opposition, Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh. Several women accused Kavanaugh of molesting her when she was young.

Judges appointed by Donald Trump: Neil Gorsuch (left) and Brett Kavanaugh Source: pa / Doug Mills – / Doug Mills

Kavanaugh succeeded the conservative judge Anthony Kennedy, who had resigned from office due to age. The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh, if only extremely narrowly, with 50 to 48 votes.

Trump already has candidates in mind

Just last week, Trump presented a long list of other candidates for Supreme Court judge, including Republican Senator Tom Cotton, just 43 years old and a Harvard Law School graduate. The Democrats fear the Republican majority in the Supreme Court could now be cemented, possibly for decades. For Trump that would be a huge success shortly before the election in view of the corona mismanagement, recession and lousy polls.

During a campaign speech on Friday evening in Minnesota, Trump said, apparently unaware of Ginsburg’s death, that he would appoint Senator Ted Cruz from Texas to the Supreme Court. He referred to his appointment of Judges Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. When Trump boarded Air Force One after the speech and was confronted with the news of his death, he said, “Did she just die? I did not know that. She lived an incredible life. What else can you say? “

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

At that point in time, the presumably brutal power poker for the Supreme Court had already begun. Just over an hour after Ginsburg’s death became known, McConnell, the Republican majority leader in the Senate, said, “President Trump’s candidate will be put to the vote in the United States Senate.”

This is what McConnell said who refused to confirm President Obama in his last year in office. At the time he argued that the future president should decide on this post. McConnell said in 2016, referring to the presidential election in the same year: “Of course the American people should have a say in the running of the court.”