Democrats and Republicans have embarked on a political battle over the appointment of the new Supreme Court justice. Franceinfo takes stock of the functioning of this institution.

Who will replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States? The question agitates Democrats and Republicans after the death of the progressive magistrate on Friday, September 18. The two parties clash over the date on which a new judge will be appointed: Donald Trump wishes to appoint a curator before the presidential election of November 3, while the Democrats want to wait, in the hope of winning the presidential and the Senate (and thus control the nomination of magistrates) in January. What is the role of the Supreme Court? Why has she become an issue in the campaign? How are the judges who sit on it appointed? Franceinfo answers four questions about the highest jurisdiction in the United States.

What is the role of the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court of the United States (also referred to by its acronym SCOTUS, for Supreme Court of the United States), founded in 1789, is the highest court in the country. Its mission is to verify, as a last resort, whether the decisions, laws and decrees taken in each of the 50 states or by the federal state comply with the American Constitution, recalls The world. It is therefore a central element of the balance of power in the country.

Its role is all the more important since the magistrates express themselves as well on the evolutions of the institutions of the country (the financing of electoral campaigns, the powers of the president or the right to vote) as on the freedoms of the citizens. Their decisions “have an extraordinary influence on the lives of Americans. It was the Supreme Court which guaranteed the right to abortion, which authorized marriage for all in 2015, which decided to establish segregation and then to end it. end”, recalls Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer and researcher at the University of Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas, interviewed by franceinfo. “These questions should be decided by the representatives of the people, but it is the judges who settle them. Debates around the death penalty or the right to carry a gun, for example, are not moving in Congress, but in the Supreme Court. “

According to Release, magistrates can receive “7,000 to 11,000 referrals per year”. However, the court only rules on a little less than a hundred cases each year. All judgments of the Supreme Court are rendered by majority. No appeal is then possible.

How are the judges who sit on it appointed?

The Supreme Court has nine judges, including one “Chief Justice” who acts as a president. They are appointed on the proposal of the Head of State, who chooses magistrates who “match [sa] Politics”, explains Jean-Eric Branaa to franceinfo. “In a sense, these appointments are a means of securing the extension of [la politique du président] over the following decades “, because the judges are appointed for life, specifies the specialist of the United States. Unless they decide to resign, like the Judge Anthony Kennedy* in 2018.

Once the proposal is made, the candidate is investigated (vetting), a procedure during which one dissects his life and that of his family to ensure that there is no obstacle to his appointment. “On average, it lasts 25 days”, continues Jean-Eric Branaa.

There remains the crucial stage of confirmation by the Senate. The candidate is first auditioned publicly by the Judicial Affairs Commission, which has frequently led to passes of arms between magistrates and elected officials of the opposite camp. Thus, when he was chairman of this commission in 1987, Joe Biden blocked the appointment of an ultra-conservative judge designated by Ronald Reagan, recalls the newspaper The echoes (paid item). For her part, the Democratic candidate for the vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris, was also noticed for her sharp questions to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

After a first vote in the Judicial Affairs Committee, the appointment of a new judge must be approved in plenary session in the Senate. At least 50 votes in favor of the candidate are required.

Why does the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg raise the question of balance within the Supreme Court?

Currently, five of the nine Supreme Court justices have been appointed by Republican presidents, recalls Le Figaro. Donald Trump has already appointed two since his arrival at the White House: Neil Gorsuch, in 2017, and Brett Kavanaugh, in 2018. The conservatives are therefore in the majority in the Supreme Court, even if the institution has continued to adopt positions progressives in recent years. She thus declared unconstitutional a Louisiana law making abortion almost impossible, and enshrined in federal law the prohibition of discrimination in the workplace on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, notes Le Figaro. The vote of the Conservative President of the High Court, John Roberts, was always decisive.

It happens in fact that “pivot” judges ensure the balance between the two camps, sometimes voting with the conservatives and sometimes with the progressives, notes Release. This was for example the case of Anthony Kennedy, appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1988 and retired 30 years later. “He is a judge who has mainly distinguished himself for having spoken in favor of same-sex marriage and [pour] to have protected the laws concerning abortion “, explains Vincent Michelot, specialist in American politics and justice, Release.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, however, gives Donald Trump the opportunity to guarantee the Conservatives control of the Supreme Court for years to come. The president, who has pledged to appoint a woman, will therefore do his best to quickly appoint a judge, while the Democrats could take over the White House and the Senate in January.

What are the scenarios now?

According to several American media, the favorites would be two magistrates, Amy Coney Barrett (known for her anti-abortion positions) and Barbara Lagoa. But an accelerated appointment promises to be complicated, because the Republicans have only a very narrow majority (53 seats against 47) in the Senate.

In the event of a perfect tie, it would be up to Vice President Mike Pence to vote to decide between the two camps. So four defections from the Republican ranks are enough to block the confirmation of a conservative judge this fall. Two senators from the presidential camp, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have already declared themselves opposed to a quick appointment to the Supreme Court.

* Links marked with an asterisk are in English.