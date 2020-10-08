new Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away. His son Chirag Paswan tweeted and informed about this. The entire political world is mourning with the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. Let’s know who has reacted.

Chirag Paswan gave information

Chirag wrote on Twitter, “Papa …. you are no longer in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa .. ”

President Ramnath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed sorrow, “The country has lost a visionary leader due to the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.” He was one of the most active and longest serving members of Parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed.

Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. Stating that he is a good friend, he said that my personal loss has been done. I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati wrote, “The news of the death of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, a Union Minister and one of the prominent leaders of Bihar, is very sad. Deepest condolences to his family and party people.

The news of the demise of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister and one of the prominent leaders of Bihar, is very sad. Deepest condolences to his family and party people. – Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 8, 2020

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote, “I am extremely sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai.” The unbroken relationship of the last 45 years and all the social, political battles fought with them is floating in the eyes. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this.

Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that Ram Vilas Paswan was my mother’s neighbor for years and we had a personal relationship with her family. The information about his death has caused great sadness. My deepest condolences to Chirag ji and all the family members. We are with you in this sad hour.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the news of untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji is sad. The poor-downtrodden lost a strong political voice today. My condolences to his family.