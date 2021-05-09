The new animated series of HBO Max, The prince, creation of Gary janetti which satirically portrays the British royal family, has been indefinitely delayed due to the recent death of Prince Phillip.

On April 4, Janetti, writer and producer of the animation, had announced through an Instagram video of an excerpt from the show that The Prince would soon be coming to HBO Max. However, five days later the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh would become known, who died in Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

The series, according to a source from The Hollywood Reporter, does not portray in the most honest and flattering way possible the husband of Queen Elizabeth, in fact, it would be totally the opposite. Likewise, in one of the few published images of the animation where all the characters of the royal family appear, Prince Felipe is shown drawn in a decrepit way.

Prince Philip and animated version in The Prince

In conversations between a representative of HBO Max and The Hollywood Reporter, the news outlet confirmed some words from the television network. “We were saddened to learn of the death of Prince Felipe and we will adjust the plans for the debut of the series,” said the worker, adding: “a new date will be announced later.”

In this way, the day for The prince reaches the streaming platform remains indefinite for the moment. Janetti, who has her Instagram account full of images with sarcastic phrases and satirical humor, has not spoken about it either.

Considering the situation, it is still uncertain if the animated version of Philip will undergo any redraw or plot changes in the story before its official release. With the exception of certain video and image fragments disseminated in local media and Janetti’s networks, there are no promotions on the website of HBO Max that show the character of the deceased prince in more detail.

In the confirmed cast, which stars Little Prince George, are some artists with experience in the world of film and television. The complete list so far is as follows:

Gary janetti (creator of the series) like Prince George.

Orlando Bloom like Prince Harry.

Lucy Punch like Duchess Kate.

Condola Rashad like Meghan Markle.

Frances de la Tour like Queen Elizabeth.

Alan Cumming like Owen.

Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Snow in Game of Thrones) like Prince William.

Dan Stevens (David on Legion FX) like Prince Charles and Prince Phillip.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones) like Princess Charlotte.

In addition to its premiere date, it remains to be seen how many chapters its first season will have and if it will have a second, a matter that is quickly confirmed when content on the platform is immediately successful.