Flowers and patches with the Wagner Group logo on a makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. © Alexander Galperin/Imago

The probable death of the Wagner founder triggers new speculation about upheavals in the Russian elite.

On Thursday evening, none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed the death of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Moscow. Without naming his name, Putin spoke of a tragedy and emphasized Wagner’s significant contribution to the war against Ukraine. However, some of the prominent political scientists in Russia, such as Valeri Solowej, do not rule out deception.

But the scientist, who has studied the effects of propaganda for a long time, does not seem to take this thesis very seriously. In a conversation with Russian journalist Alexander Plushev on YouTube on Thursday, Solovey pointed out that the purpose of Prigozhin’s death was to regulate the transfer of power to Putin. “He (Putin) is dying. Those around him know that, and Prigozhin’s death is intended to secure the planned transfer of power and prevent interference.”

Crash of the Prigozhin plane

According to the Russian authorities, the remains of ten people have been recovered from the scene of the plane crash. There have been conflicting reports in Russian media and Telegram channels identifying the bodies, according to which the bodies of Prigozhin and his main representative, Dmitry Utkin, were either identified or burned beyond recognition. Pictures appeared on social media that are said to show bullet holes in the fuselage parts of the jet. Already on the evening of the crash, the version of an “accidental” downing was circulating.

“Prigozhin broke a taboo”

The event itself is rated negatively by the political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann. “Everything that is happening right now is very bad. There’s nothing good about that,” she said on Plushev’s YouTube show. “These are signs of a failed state. It is absurd to assume that this revenge on Prigozhin, which is now on the front pages of the world press, will secure Putin’s position.” If Putin has to keep those around him in check with such violence, then the question arises whether nothing else scare them off more? In a recent interview with Table.Media, Schulmann explained that the increasing repression in Russia is a sign of the collapse of the regime and not of stabilization.

When asked by Table.Media, Alexey Yusupov, who knows Russia and is head of the Friedich Ebert Foundation’s country program, said: “Prigozhin had done something that was actually only reserved for the President: he spoke to the people. He spoke to the public with political intent. He had broken a taboo and that had to be corrected.”

Yusupov added that with the attack on Prigozhin, the system is now turning against its own people, something that has never happened to this extent before. “Up until the revolt two months ago, the system had managed internal conflicts itself. That was the end of the coup attempt. That’s an important point.” And the retribution now suggests something is afoot and a new dynamic is emerging within the elites.

Wagner withdraws from Belarus

The alleged death will probably not have any short-term effects on the war in Ukraine, which celebrated its Independence Day on August 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hastened to say that Ukraine had nothing to do with it.

More effects are to be expected for Belarus. The Wagner camp is probably dismantling its location there. The independent journalistic project Hajun, which monitors the military in Belarus, reported on the dismantling of the camp south-east of Minsk.

Ukrainian Telegram channels have also reported that Wagner troops have been withdrawing since the beginning of August. A total of 2,000 men are said to have been stationed there. The transfer of Wagner units to Belarus shortly after the attempted coup in June had raised concerns in Poland and the Baltic states, among others, that the danger was increasing.

Future of the Wagner troupe uncertain

The situation for the Wagner troops in the African states of Mali, Central African Republic and Burkina Faso is still unclear. Prigozhin is said to have recorded his last public video in Mali, which was circulated earlier this week. Whether the death of the militia leader will change anything about the Russian presence in the states mentioned remains open for the time being.

And what will become of the Wagner group itself? After reports of Prigozhin’s death, Russian Telegram channels announced that there was a plan B. Specifically, the Kremlin-critical channel Gulagu.net wrote, with reference to sources in Wagner structures, that compromising material about the Russian top power is to be published in the near future. Whether and in what form Wagner himself will survive cannot be reliably said at the moment. (By Viktor Funk)