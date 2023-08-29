There is no information yet about the funeral arrangements or the date of the funeral. According to a St. Petersburg news site, Prigozhin’s remains were still at the Tver morgue on Sunday.

In a plane crash the director of the dead mercenary company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin there is no information about the funeral arrangements yet, said the spokesperson of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov on Monday in Moscow.

“The Kremlin does not yet have any information about the arrangements or the date of his funeral, so it is not possible to answer the question about Putin’s participation yet,” Peskov said at a press conference in Moscow, British newspaper of The Guardian by.

Prigozhin died last Wednesday on the way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The plane crash is widely suspected to be the president Vladimir Putin as commissioned work. Prigozhin embarrassed Putin in June with a short-lived rebellion.

A total of ten people died when the plane crashed. Wagner’s second leader was also in the group Dmitry Utkin.

“As soon as the decision [hautajaisista] is done, the public will be told about it,” Peskov said. “Decisions like this are always made together with the relatives.”

An extreme nationalist Prigozhin’s funeral causes a headache for the Russian leadership, writes an American newspaper The Washington Post.

On the one hand, Putin declared Prigozhin, who instigated the summer uprising, a traitor, on the other hand, he was a national hero of many Russians as a warmonger.

Russia expert interviewed by the Washington Post Mark Galeotti compared Prigozhin’s upcoming funeral to the funeral of mafia bosses, where they will show who mourns the most and compete for who will bring the biggest wreath.

Admirers demanded a funeral with military honors for Prigozhin and Utkin, because in the opinion of a considerable number of Russians, they distinguished themselves in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

In reality, Prigozhin’s and Utkin’s forces are suspected of repeatedly committing war crimes, including murdering civilians.

“It [sotilashautajaisten järjestäminen] is obviously inconvenient because the Turbo Patriots require it,” Galeotti told the Washington Post.

“And if the state refuses them, the myth of the most loyal defenders of the motherland being stabbed in the back will follow again.”

St. Petersburg news site Fontanka according to the report, Prigozhin’s remains were still at the Tver morgue at least late Sunday evening.

According to Fontanka, Prigozhin’s son Pavel Prigozhin responsible for funeral arrangements for relatives.