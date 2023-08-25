Death of Prigozhin | Mothers grabbed their children and ran – locals tell HS what happened when the plane went down

An eyewitness living in the village of Kuženkino said that he heard two bangs on Wednesday evening, after which the plane fell like a stone. The police refused to comment.

Armed on Thursday, police officers guarded the crash site of the plane in the small village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region.

Wagner Director Yevgeny Prigozhin a private plane fell on Wednesday in the village of Kuzhenkino, which is located more than 300 kilometers from Moscow. The plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. There were seven passengers and three crew members on board, all of whom died.

There are several different theories about the cause of the fall. US officials told Reuters they believed the plane was shot down. The US Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, estimates that at least the missile fired from the ground did not drop the plane.

The fall could have been caused, for example, by an explosion inside the plane, such as of The New York Times intelligence sources believe.

The village road leading to the scene, i.e. some kind of hay field, was closed by a police car and four policemen. Two of them were armed members of the Omon special unit. At least one of them was carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The media, which arrived in large numbers, were on duty at the end of the closed road, in the sand field between the village store and the car repair shop. According to local residents, it was at most about a kilometer from the roadblock to the accident site.

It didn’t get any closer on Thursday.

The police had closed the road to the crash site.

Half at four o’clock in the afternoon, the police roadblock was opened for a convoy of about ten cars leaving the scene of the accident, in which were traveling policemen, men dressed in military uniforms and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

They had apparently been investigating the crash site. One man dressed in military uniform switched to another car on the sandy field.

HS asked him what is happening at the crash site and how it looks now.

The man refused to comment with a smile. “I can not say anything.”

Prigozhin’s private plane crashed in the village of Kuženkino.

The distance from the roadblock to the accident site was about a kilometer at most, the residents said.

Thirty the mother of the family said that she was at home around six on Wednesday evening, when the children ran inside shouting that “there’s a plane falling over there”. He immediately rushed out.

The woman said she heard two bangs.

“It fell like a stone,” he described the sight.

A woman on maternity leave drove with her children near the scene, where she had seen a column of smoke and something burning. He left the scene when he noticed the ambulances arriving. The woman was afraid that the villagers who arrived at the accident site would cause a traffic jam.

The woman’s voice was drowned out in the middle of the interview for a moment when a fighter jet thundered over the village. According to him, military aircraft are a familiar sight in the sky, as there are Russian army units near the village.

“Thank God the plane didn’t fall on my house. That’s all I thought. It was very scary for me and the children.”

A fighter jet flew over the village of Kuženkino on Thursday.

Teacher Irina Kokoryeva lives behind the church on the main road of the village. She was picking potatoes from her vegetable garden with her husband. The grandchildren were sitting on the veranda of the house. The fall site is estimated to be a good kilometer from Kokorjeva’s house, two at most.

On Wednesday evening, Kokoryeva did not notice an airplane in the sky or hear anything unusual, but after dinner around six o’clock she said she saw fire from the window and a huge cloud of smoke in the sky.

“I saw how two mothers grabbed their children and ran in the opposite direction, looking at the sky,” Kokorjeva described.

“I thought that maybe something would fall from the roof or maybe there were airplanes flying there. We constantly receive text messages in which the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns about them and asks to call the emergency number.”

Soon one of the grandchildren knew how to tell that it was some kind of plane crash. On Wednesday the village had been full of firefighters and policemen, on Thursday journalists.

“I have given two or three interviews to different television channels,” Kokorjeva said.

Irina Kokorjeva has given many interviews to Russian and foreign media.

Pensioner Yekaterina Ponomaryova watered geraniums in the church yard and he also diligently gave interviews to the media around the church.

He estimated that he lives about 700 meters from the crash site, but the grandchildren in the village had been making a fuss, and he hadn’t heard anything. Ponomarjova said that she only saw a cloud of smoke in the sky in the evening.

“At first the smoke was black. Then the firefighters came and the smoke was white. We stood outside and watched the smoke.”