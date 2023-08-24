Death of Prigozhin | Expert: Nothing about the plane falling indicates a mechanical failure

Airplanes are built so that mechanical damage does not cause an uncontrolled fall. Prigožin’s plane fell out of control, says Lauri Soini from the safety committee of the Finnish Pilots’ Association.

A mercenary army of Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin the completely uncontrolled fall of the killing machine is a sign that it did not fall due to a mechanical failure, says the chairman Lauri Soini From the safety committee of the Finnish Pilots’ Association.

All commercial airplanes are built in such a way that even if the engine shuts down and the batteries break down, the wings will not break down and the plane can still be controlled, Soini reasons.

“Prigozhin’s plane seemed to have fallen out of control. Parts had disintegrated in the air,” says Soini.

“The way the plane goes down doesn’t indicate a mechanical failure,” he says.

Soini does not remember seeing in the black boxes of commercial planes that the plane would have gone down in the same way as Prigožin’s killer plane, based on the video images.

Prigozhin the plane crashed in the Tver region in Kuzhenkino on Wednesday at 18:19 local Moscow time, according to flight data service Flightradar24.

In thirty seconds, the plane plunged more than 8,000 feet, or about 2,440 meters from a flight height of about 8,530 meters, Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 told Reuters.

According to Petchenik, before the rapid descent, “there was no indication that anything was wrong with the plane.”

Russian- and Ukrainian-language war monitoring channels claim that explosions could have been heard from the sky before the plane fell.

According to the Russian state news agency Tassi, there were seven passengers and three crew members on board. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

In videos pieces of the killing machine and, among other things, the cockpit can be seen on the ground. The sight reminded Soini of the flaps of a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane in the summer of 2014.

“The machine was in thousands.”

Later, an international investigation team concluded that the Malaysian plane had been shot down by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian Defense Forces.

When an airplane falls due to a mechanical fault, it plows the ground as the pilot tries to control it until the end, says Soini.

According to Soin, an external factor is indicated by the hole and the thousands of pieces scattered on the ground.

