Autocrats love the idea of ​​keeping control beyond one’s own death; In this respect, you have to imagine Jorge Antonio Nuno Pinto da Costa as a satisfied dead. In his recently published autobiography “Azul Até Ao Fim” (“Blue to the End”), he had left an impressive list of names of people who did not want to see at his funeral service. Among them was his successor as President of FC Porto, who had been in office for which André Villas-Boas has been in office for barely a year, and he avoided the dead guard. And he misses the unearthed. Because when Porto scored the goal for the 1-0 victory in the Estádio Algarve at SC Farense, the mourning community, which had gathered in the Igreja, cheered at the coffin of the faded. Behavior, but audible.