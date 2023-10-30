Home page World

An orca stranded on the Belgian North Sea coast on Sunday and died shortly afterwards. © Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga/dpa

An orca stranded in Belgium on Sunday. Despite attempts to rescue him, he dies – and leaves questions behind. Now an autopsy should provide information.

De Panne – The orca that washed ashore near the town of De Panne in Belgium is unusual in that the animals are rarely found in the North Sea. And that, even though she is Marine Protection Foundation According to them, they definitely prefer colder waters. The animal’s quick death also raises questions, as there were no visible injuries. It is also unclear why the animal came so close to the shore.

Orca became stranded despite rescue attempts

Before the whale became stranded, a team from the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (KBIN) attempted to avert the disaster. “We tried to drive a rescue boat back and forth between the beach and the animal to encourage it to move towards the sea, but it was not successful,” KBIN spokeswoman Kelle Moreau told the news portal Het Laatste Nieuws.

The whale stranded and was dead shortly afterwards. Moreau was happy that the animal at least didn’t have to suffer for long. Nevertheless, the orca’s quick demise also raises questions. The animal had no visible injuries. However, according to Moreau’s description, it was “particularly thin, exhausted and weak.” According to the Belga news agency, this could indicate poor health.

Autopsy planned for stranded orca

An autopsy scheduled for Monday morning (October 30th) will clarify what caused the orca’s death. Until then, the animal remains on the beach because the whale’s body is too heavy to transport. The examination itself will also take place on site. “For this purpose, we demarcate an area so that passers-by don’t get too close,” explains Moreau.

The soft tissue is then separated from the marine mammal’s skeleton. The latter then goes to the University of Ghent and becomes part of the collection there. Before the weekend incident, the last time an orca washed ashore in Belgium was in 1850.

Orca (also killer whale) 5.5 – 9.8 meters From the polar waters to the equator, although more common in colder waters Source: German Marine Protection Foundation

There was a similar case in the Netherlands a year ago

Moreau also refers to a similar case in the Netherlands last year. At that time, an orca was stranded on the beach in Cadzand. Rescuers returned the animal to the water, but the orca washed ashore again. “The situation is worrying,” the knowledge center SOSDolfijn tweeted at the time. Attempts to help the animal back into the sea again were unsuccessful this time. The orca died.

Recently there have been repeated cases of orcas attacking sailing ships. In one case, the orcas destroyed the rudder within a minute. However, researchers defend the animals’ behavior in an incendiary letter. (sp)