Death of Navalny | Those who placed flowers have been called up for military service

Petersburgers have received invitation letters from the Russian armed forces after laying flowers for the opposition leader who died last week To Alexei Navalny for memory.

Meduza is an independent Russian news site operating from Latvia tells of two cases:

Go to school -human rights organization by The 27-year-old man received a summons letter after he was first arrested when he had laid flowers for the victims of political persecution.

“I was sentenced to three days in prison, and before I was released I received a summons letter. I have no criminal record, never have. I am scheduled to register there before [helmikuun] 27 days,” the man told the organization.

St. Petersburg Telegram channel Rotonda, on the other hand reportsthat six people had received an invitation letter after being arrested at Navalny's unofficial memorial site.

“The invitation letters say that the detainees must go to the recruitment office in the coming days to confirm their personal information and register for military service,” Rotonda wrote.

