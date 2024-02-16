Death of Navalny | This is known about the death of Alexei Navalny right now

HS compiled information about the death of the Russian opposition leader.

How did Navalnyi die?

Russian according to authorities opposition politician Alexei Navalny died on Friday in Poljarnyi Volki, or Arctic wolf prison colony in Harpi on the eastern slopes of the Urals.

Navalny was 47 years old when he died.

By Friday evening, Navalny's close circle had not confirmed information about the death. The opposition leader's lawyer was on his way to the venue in the evening.

Correctional institution according to the announcement of the regional administration, on Friday, Navalnyi would have felt bad after going out and lost consciousness. According to the release, an ambulance was called immediately.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were immediately performed at the scene, but they did not lead to positive results. The first aid doctors declared the patient dead and the cause of death is being investigated,” the release states.

According to the information obtained by the Interfax news agency from hospital sources, the paramedics continued the resuscitation started by the medical staff of the prison for more than half an hour. There is no unbiased confirmation of this information.

What is the cause of death?

Cause of death is not known. The Kremlin has commented on the news, saying that the prison service is reviewing information related to Navalny's death.

According to their own words, they have no information about the cause of death.

Navalny had been in captivity since 2021. During his prison terms, he had lost significant weight, and his aides had criticized Russian prison authorities for not receiving proper treatment.

One theory presented in the Russian media is that Navalny died of a blood clot. The doctor who treated Navalny in August 2020 Aleksandr Polupan however comment for Novaya Gazeta newspaperthat the theory cannot be true.

According to Polupani, a blood clot can only be diagnosed in an autopsy: “Navalny had no risk of blood clots forming.”

What is known about Navalny's last days?

Navalny appeared for the last time in public on Thursday, February 15, when he attended the trial remotely from Poljarnyi Volk.

Even then, Navalnyi seemed cheerful, and he joked with those present.

He could also to make social media updates by dictating messages to his lawyers, who in turn used his accounts. Navalny posted his last messages on social media on Valentine's Day. At the time, he pointed out how harshly he had been treated in captivity.

“Jamal's penal colony decided to break Vladimir [aiemman vankilan] a record in pleasing and flattering the Moscow authorities”, Navalnyi messaged, among other things, on the X messaging service.

“They ordered me 15 days in the punishment cell. So this is the fourth punishment cell in less than two months that I have been with them. They communicate.”

Navalny was the most famous face of the Russian opposition movement. He was poisoned on his trip to Siberia in August 2020. After hospital treatment in Germany, he returned to Moscow in January 2021.

After returning to Russia, he was immediately arrested and later sentenced to a long prison term for fraud and corruption

How have Finnish politicians commented on death?

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) commented on his trip to Warsaw on Friday that he considers Russia responsible for the death.

“Yes, it is a shock and a shock, and it really says a lot about Russia. And Russia is responsible for this event,” says Orpo.

According to Orpo, it is still open whether Navalny's death will affect Russia's domestic political situation.

“Now we'll see if Navalny's supporters, those who don't accept the war in Ukraine or Putin's regime, dare to protest.”

Also the president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö commented on X that he was shocked by the news of the death.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked by the news of Alexei Navalny's death in prison. Russia is responsible.”

EU parliamentarian and the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Heidi Hautala (vihr) commented in the HS interview that the death was not an accident.

“Kremlin and Vladimir Putin are responsible for this horrible death. It was known that Navalny had health problems, but he was still transferred to northwestern Siberia. It was already very ominous. This is not an accident.”

How has the world reacted to death?

Also other westerners politicians have commented with dismay at the news of Navalny's death.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to it is obvious that Putin killed Navalny.

“Putin doesn't care who dies, he's just trying to keep his position,” Zelenskyi said, according to Reuters.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said he was very sad and shocked by the news and said that all the facts must be known.

“Russia has very serious questions to answer,” Stoltenberg said.

United States seeks White House National Security Advisor by Jake Sullivan to actively seek confirmation of the death news. According to Sullivan, death is a “terrible tragedy” when confirmed.

Also the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was responsible for the death.

To Navalny wife Yuliya Navalnaya commented on news of her husband's death from the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Navalnaya said in his live broadcast that he does not know whether to believe the news. According to him, Putin and his administration are known for lying.

“If this is true, I want Putin and everyone around him, his friends, his administration to know that they will be held accountable,” he said.