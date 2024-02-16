Russian mainstream media blamed the West for Alexei Navalny's death. According to sources in the opposition media Verstka, Navalny was wanted to be kept alive beyond the presidential election.

16.2. 20:43 | Updated 16.2. 21:39

Russian the mainstream media were unanimous that Alexei Navalny's death was an accidentand that he died of natural causes.

According to the media and leading politicians, Navalny's death above all benefited the West, and many even thought that the West killed Navalny.

Speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin stated that Navalny's death is favorable to Washington and Brussels.

The leader of the Just Russia party, which sympathizes with Putin Sergei Mironov stated that Russia's enemies benefit from Navalny's death.

“The West is behind this!” Mironov stated on his Telegram channel.

Also On the Russian social media VKontakte and the messaging service X, bots sympathetic to the Kremlin messaged that Navalny's death was unfavorable for the Russian regime, especially now during the presidential elections.

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Russia in March.

The bots' posts also blamed the West for Navalny's death, while also claiming he died of a blood clot caused by Navalny's hunger strike.

Navalny's death from a blood clot has been widely presented in the Russian media as a theory for his cause of death.

The doctor who treated Navalny in August 2020 Aleksandr Polupan commented to the Novaya Gazeta newspaper that the theory cannot be true.

According to Polupani, a blood clot can only be diagnosed in an autopsy: “Navalny had no risk of blood clots forming.”

In exile active Russian opposition media have demanded a thorough investigation into Navalny's death.

“When did the doctors arrive, how was help given, were all rescue options used,” Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov your list.

Sources close to the Yamalo-Nenets regional administration told opposition media Verstkathat Navalny's death in the prison camp came as a complete surprise to the authorities.

Navalnyi was transferred to a prison camp last December.

According to Verstka's sources, the regional administration had been instructed that Navalny should not die before the presidential election, and that he should not cause a “circus”.

“No one needs his death,” the regional administration had told Verstka's sources.

People gathered in Moscow to remember Navalny.

Opposition channel War vision reports the messaging service Telegram that people laid flowers at the base of statues across Russia in Navalny's memory.

In Moscow, a joint picture of Navalny and an opposition politician was placed on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky bridge About Boris Nemtsov, Sota vision tells. Nemtsov was assassinated on that bridge in 2015.

In central Moscow, people lined up with roses in hand at the memorial to the victims of political repression.

Russian the prosecutor's office warned people not to participate in protests related to Navalny's death in central Moscow, news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

According to Sota Vision, the police had interrupted demonstrations around the country. At least 11 people were arrested in Nizhny Novgorod.

People have also been arrested in Moscow, reports the Reuters news agency.