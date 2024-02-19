Death of Navalny | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Russian ambassador for an interview

Several other European countries have also invited the Russian ambassador for an interview due to the death of the opposition politician.

State Department invited the Russian ambassador to Finland on Monday Pavel Kuznetsov a Russian opposition figure for an interview To Alexei Navalny due to death. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the message service in X.

Russian opposition leader Navalnyi died in a prison camp on Friday. Navalny's spokesman Kira Jarmyš confirmed the death on Saturday, but relatives have not yet been allowed to view the body. Several state leaders have demanded that Russia be held accountable.

In conversation the ministry had emphasized Russia's responsibility and demanded a complete and transparent investigation into the matter.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finland still demands the release of all political prisoners in Russia.

Several other countries have also invited the Russian ambassador for an interview due to the death of an opposition politician.

In Sweden, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Russian ambassador for an interview on Monday, the Swedish Broadcasting Company reports, among other things SVT.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström also demanded in his press release that the European Union consider new sanctions aimed at Russia's “internal oppression”.

In Norway, the ambassador is supposed to emphasize Norway's position that “the Russian authorities are responsible for the death and for enabling a transparent investigation”, reports the Reuters news agency.

At least France, Lithuania, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands have also invited or plan to invite an ambassador working in their country for an interview. Britain invited the ambassador to the discussion already last week.