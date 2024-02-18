Death of Navalny | The death may still backfire on the Kremlin – Researchers find its timing difficult for Putin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday in a prison camp deep in Siberia. According to the report of the Correctional Institution, 47-year-old Navalnyi lost consciousness while outside and could not be revived.

Navalny's supporters and Western governments quickly reacted to the death by blaming it on the Russian president Vladimir Putin and its administration. Its timing begs the question of whether it was Navalny's death just before the Russian presidential election is some kind of show of strength or perhaps an accident.

If it was a show of strength, it could be a bad bet right before the elections, says a researcher at the University of Helsinki's Aleksanteri Institute Eemil Mitikka.

“The presidential elections are not fair, and Putin will probably take a landslide victory. But they want to give the domestic public the impression that the elections and related competition are normal, like in democratic countries,” says Mitikka.

However, the Russian administration has become more paranoid, he estimates. Earlier in February, the person who opposed the war in Ukraine sought to become a presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin was excluded from the elections, even though he had collected the necessary supporter cards and his candidacy would hardly have been more important in the end result.

“The administration's growing paranoia can also lead to choices that seem irrational.”

Helsinki professor of Russian studies at the university Vladimir Gelman considers it unlikely that Navalny's death will affect the election. According to Gelman, the Kremlin will in any case achieve the result it is aiming for in the elections.

“Those who are affected by this are not Putin's potential voters. They may not vote at all,” he states.

Even the movement possibly starting from Navalny's mourning will not have time to cause effects in such a short term, he estimates.

“The big problem is that the repression in Russia is so severe that people don't want to express their opinions.”

To Navalny death is also difficult from the Kremlin's point of view for foreign policy reasons, says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila. According to Lassila, Putin's focus is closely on Ukraine, and the Kremlin's goal has also long been to decentralize the West, Ukraine's supporters.

“If you look at the reactions of the West [Navalnyin kuolemaan]they do not serve the Kremlin's policy,” says Lassila.

If the Kremlin has thought that it is necessary to get rid of Navalny, its reaction may still be an even more united West, Lassila states.

The death itself can be a sign of force or indifference, as well as the negligence or coincidences of the Russian administration. The death was not necessarily under Putin's control, says Lassila.

What is clear, according to him, is that the elimination of Navalny has been a key priority for Putin for a decade and there have been active attempts to marginalize this. Last December, Navalny was transferred to a “special discipline” prison camp known for human rights abuses, in an area where temperatures can drop to 50 degrees below zero.

Whether this person died as a result of abuse or murder is ultimately irrelevant, says Lassila.

To Navalny death hardly serves as a major initiative for the democracy movement, Lassila estimates.

“Navalnyi was a completely political and criminalized person, so this involves such a big risk. Such people who are active are unfortunately a minority in Russia. What moves Russians are everyday problems.”

According to Lassila, Navalny's death can either split the Russian opposition through a power struggle or unite it behind a common symbol and martyr. The role of martyrdom can also become greater later, when neglected domestic political problems surface.

Death makes Navalny a martyr, who returned to Russia knowing the risks and dangers, Mitikka also says. This one after his death, it also remains to be determined whether he would have been a democratic leader when he came to power. Death could, in principle, blow new winds into the Russian democracy movement.

“On the other hand, in the short term, this can paralyze the internal anti-Kremlin movement in the country, because there is no such person to coordinate the protest movement,” Mitikka says.

in Germany The Munich Security Conference, attended by the leaders of Western countries, began on Friday. According to Mitika, it is possible that Putin wanted to show that he is able to cause the death of a politician popular in Western countries right now. On the other hand, Putin usually directs his message to the domestic audience.

“It is typical of Putin's administration and image that they don't care about the image of Western countries, but want to appear in a certain light to the domestic public.”

According to Mitika, even autocratic regimes usually strive for genuine popular support, as repressive regimes are not as durable. In that sense, Russia's slide into even harder authoritarianism is a sign of the regime's weakening.

“There are certain end-time signs in all of this from the point of view of Russia's current administration,” he says.

Lassila also says that the death may strengthen the emphasis that Putin is seen as a leader who must be got rid of.