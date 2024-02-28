Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Death of Navalny | Spokesman: Alexei Navalny will be buried on Friday in Moscow

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
Death of Navalny | Spokesman: Alexei Navalny will be buried on Friday in Moscow

Navalnyi will be buried in the small Borisov cemetery after a farewell ceremony.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow at the small Borisov cemetery on Friday, Navalny's spokesman Kira Jarmyš tells message service in X.

According to the spokesman, Navalnyi will be buried after a ceremony in the church. According to Jarmyš, the ceremony starts at 2 pm local time, i.e. 1 pm Finnish time.

The cemetery and the church are located in the Marino district, southeast of the center of Moscow.

The news is updated.


