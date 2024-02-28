Death of Navalny | Spokesman: Alexei Navalny will be buried on Friday in Moscow

Navalnyi will be buried in the small Borisov cemetery after a farewell ceremony.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow at the small Borisov cemetery on Friday, Navalny's spokesman Kira Jarmyš tells message service in X.

According to the spokesman, Navalnyi will be buried after a ceremony in the church. According to Jarmyš, the ceremony starts at 2 pm local time, i.e. 1 pm Finnish time.

The cemetery and the church are located in the Marino district, southeast of the center of Moscow.

