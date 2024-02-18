Death of Navalny | Russian opposition activist Anastasia Shevchenko in Vilnius: “It's like we've been orphaned”

Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, has become the capital of the Russian and Belarusian opposition. “Navalnyi always said that we have to continue,” says the Russian activist now in Vilnius.

Lithuanian a tall, well-groomed but sad-looking woman enters the cafe. He is a Russian opposition activist Anastasia Shevchenko, who has hosted a video of the Russian Anti-War Committee on Sunday morning. The topic of the video was how to continue without Alexei Navalny.

“As if we were orphaned,” says Shevchenko.

The Russian opposition lost a charismatic leader who managed to rally people around the country. Now the opposition is looking for its direction.

“Civil society in Russia is underdeveloped. People need someone to share instructions,” says Shevchenko.

On video Shevchenko wanted to convey Navalny's message that on the afternoon of March 17, Russians would gather at the ballot box for the presidential election and cause huge queues.

“We cannot influence the election result. They are fake anyway,” he says.

However, people could still gather at the polling stations without the police arresting them.

“Navalnyi can be written on the ballot. We have his consent for this,” Shevchenko says.

Shevchenko was a French teacher in Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, when she began to influence social organizations for her child who needed special care. He became known as an opposition activist when he was convicted of working in an “undesirable organization”. to a four-year suspended sentence in 2021.

Now Shevchenko influences three “unwanted organizations” from Vilnius. In addition to the anti-war committee, he is a member of the Free Russia Foundation and Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

The European Humanities university (EHU), a university in exile in Belarus, had already settled in Vilnius before, and after the falsified presidential elections in Belarus in 2021, an office in Vilnius was established by an opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya.

The memorial to political prisoners in Lithuania was dominated by memories of Alexei Navalny over the weekend.

Lithuania the capital Vilnius has become the capital of the Russian and Belarusian opposition.

At the weekend, this was visible at the monument to political prisoners, which turned into a monument to Alexei Navalny. A little taller than a person, the stone pyramid has been erected in the old town of Vilnius next to the house of the former Soviet security police, the KGB. In the middle of it, Navalnyi was smiling, in a black-and-white picture behind a red-and-white flower carpet and a sea of ​​candles.

“It was murder,” said the financial analyst Anna Vellikok on saturday night.

The video producer thought the same Yana Gerasimova.

The women do not know each other, but both left Russia for the same reason. They were arrested for the same pro-Navalny demonstrations in 2021, Vellikok in St. Petersburg, Gerasimova in Krasnoyarsk.

Navalnyi, who had recovered from the poisoning, had then returned from Germany to Russia and was arrested at the airport.

“My hope was really personified in him. Now that he's been killed, I'm fighting to keep hope alive. He urged us to continue,” says Vellikok.

Vellikok also has a message for Finland, which has closed its eastern border:

“We needed action from the EU countries to stop Putin and his friends. They still have their wonderful houses and still haven't suffered the consequences. That's why I'm angry.”

Gerasimova produces videos for an influential Russian opposition politician in Vilnius Vladimir Milov.

“Navalnyi always said that we must continue. I will continue to work,” says Gerasimova and adds: “Each of us is a leader.”

Video producer Yana Gerasimova mourned Navalny's death in Vilnius. Gerasimova moved to Vilnius after she was arrested in Krasnoyarsk during a rally in support of Navalny in 2021.

Lithuania of the public broadcasting company LRT, up to 100,000 immigrants have come from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine in recent years. The share of those who came from Russia is estimated at 15,000.

The changing of the living environment to a more Russian-speaking one does not please all Vilnius residents.

Lithuanians Dalia Viešūniene and Arunas Viešunas passed the monument on an evening walk.

“This is a memorial to our freedom fighters,” says Viešūnas.

“They should fight in Russia,” Viešūniene states.

Anastasia Shevchenko was deciding on Navalny's memorial site in Vilnius. For him, taking flowers in front of the Russian embassy of the invading country would have been wrong.

When Shevchenko fled Russia, the help of the Lithuanians was important.

“My children and I turned off our phones and drove to Belarus. The Lithuanian embassy issued the express visas in Minsk,” he says.

A documentary film tells about escaping from Russia in 2022 Anastasia, at the beginning of which he sprinkles the ashes of his child who died in the hospital into the Black Sea.

In Shevchenko's opinion, Lithuanians, because of their history, have understood people fleeing dictatorship. On the other hand, he knows the Lithuanians' divided attitude towards the Russians.

“We have done a lot of injustice to Lithuanians in the past,” he says.

From Lithuania, Shevchenko helps Ukrainian soldiers who are in Russian prisons. Often they just want cigarettes, coffee and candy. He has helped activists living in Russia, for example, by organizing recreation camps and psychological help for them.

“If I were to return, I would be arrested as soon as I entered the Russian Land Chamber,” he says.

In Vilnius, the daughter attends the English-language EHU University and the son attends a Russian-language school.

“Our life is as if we could be in Russia without Putin,” he says.

Russian opposition activist Anastasia Shevchenko is at home in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania: “Like Russia without Putin,” she says.

When Shevchenko was arrested in Russia in 2019, he felt that he had become a victim in the eyes of the people around him.

During the trial, Shevchenko was forced to watch humiliating videos secretly filmed in her bedroom.

“I didn't want to be a victim,” he says.

Although he did not know Navalny personally, he sent an encouraging video greeting.

“He smiled in the video and said you are an ordinary citizen. When they arrested you, you've been spotted. Welcome to the group”, recalls Shevchenko.

Now the opposition activist hopes that common grief will become a unifying, motivating force.

Vadim Prohorov, the lawyer of the imprisoned opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, came to Vilnius for a gathering of Russian and Belarusian opposition activists and Ukrainians. See also Tunisia: Judges go on strike against "interference" by President Said

On Sunday the Russian and Belorussian opposition and Ukrainian democracy activists gathered their forces in Vilnius, who started a three-day conference. It was originally planned to mark the second anniversary of the war of aggression, but now it was dedicated to Navalny and all political prisoners.

People drank coffee, hugged to greet and chatted like in any seminar. The meeting place was not allowed to be published for security reasons, and some of the performers were listed only by their first names. Participants were also coming from Russia.

“The future of the Russian opposition and Russia is unclear,” said the lawyer Vadim Prokhorov.

Prokhorov has come to Vilnius for the meeting from Strasbourg, where he moved from Russia in April. He was informed that he was accused of leaking information by an opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murzan from the closed court session against

According to Prokhorov, there is now an atmosphere of fear in Russia. The future of the opposition is affected by how fear spreads, as well as the activities of the international community, he estimates.

“Navalnyi's death does not destroy us, but we do not have another equally charismatic, open, friendly leader who can unite all social strata, the whole society,” says Prokhorov.

There are still several opposition leaders, such as Prokhorov's client Kara-Murza, who is said to be seriously ill in prison in the Omsk region and, according to his lawyer, is not getting the treatment he needs. Prokhorov characterizes him as a professional and experienced politician.

“It's about life and death. He is a very obvious next victim,” Prokhorov says.

