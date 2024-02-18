Death of Navalny | Russia has sentenced at least two hundred people who participated in the commemorations to prison terms

The convicts had received prison terms of up to 14 days for violating Russia's strict anti-protest laws.

in Russia the courts have sentenced at least two hundred opposition politicians To Alexei Navalny persons caught at commemorations to short-term prison sentences. The matter is clear from the official announcements of the courts.

Details of the decisions released by the St. Petersburg City Court on Saturday and Sunday showed that 154 people had been convicted in St. Petersburg alone. The convicts had received prison terms of up to 14 days for violating Russia's strict anti-protest laws.

Human rights organizations and independent media have reported that similar sentences have been handed down in small numbers in other parts of the country as well.