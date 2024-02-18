Death of Navalny | Novaya Gazeta: Navalny's body has been found

According to the sources of the independent Russian newspaper, the body is in the Salehard hospital, and the autopsy has not been done yet.

On Friday opposition politician of dead Russia To Alexei Navalny the body is in the morgue of the hospital in the Salehard area, says an independent Russian-based media Novaya Gazeta.

According to sources interviewed by Novaya Gazeta, after death, Navalny's body was first taken to the village of Labytnang, about 36 kilometers away from the Harpi prison, where he was serving his long prison sentence. After this he was taken to Salehard.

As late as Saturday, an employee of the mortuary in Salehard told the news agency Reuters that the body would not have been taken to Salehard.

It has not been possible to confirm the claims from other sources.

Publication according to the paramedic interviewed, those who have just died are usually taken elsewhere first, but in this case the body was exceptionally taken directly to the hospital. The paramedic cannot say the reason for this.

“They drove him to the morgue, brought him in and put two policemen in front of the door. They could just as well have put a sign on it saying 'something mysterious is happening here!'” the paramedic told Novaya Gazeta.

Novaya Gazeta also reports that an autopsy has not yet been performed on Navalny. According to the paramedic, he has been told that there are bruises on the body, which do not seem to have been caused by abuse.

Paramedic says that there is now conflicting information about the matter. According to some reports, the order came directly from the Kremlin to wait for the Kremlin's own medical experts. According to other information, the employees of the Salehard hospital would have refused to perform an autopsy.

“The case is political and it is not clear how it will end. And if you do an autopsy and get a direct order to change the results, you can't get away with it. And you can also be made guilty… But if the autopsy hasn't been done, no one can be asked about it,” says the paramedic.