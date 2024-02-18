Death of Navalny | Navalny's widow will meet EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday

According to Josep Borrel, EU ministers are sending a strong message of support for freedom fighters in Russia.

On Friday of a Russian opposition leader who died in prison To Alexei Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya will meet the foreign ministers of the EU countries in Brussels on Monday.

“On Monday, we will welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the EU's Foreign Affairs Council,” said the person in charge of the Union's external relations Josep Borrell messaging service in X on Sunday.

Borrell said that EU ministers are sending a strong message of support for freedom fighters in Russia. At the same time, the ministers will honor the memory of Alexei Navalny.

The meeting of foreign ministers will discuss, among other things, the EU's military support for Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's peace initiative.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza and the settlements will also be discussed at the meeting.

Finland is represented at the meeting by the political state secretary Lauri Tierala.