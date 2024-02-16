Death of Navalny | Navalny's “last message” to the Russian people is circulating on social media

Navalnyi left his message with the Canadian director's award-winning documentary, which tells about his attempted murder and the brutal operation behind it.

16.2. 20:14

In social a video clip of the awardee has started circulating in the media Navalny-from the documentary. On video Alexei Navalny tells his “last message” to the Russian people.

The video has been shared by, among others, Sweden's former prime minister and peace negotiator Carl Bildt. The Russian prison service said on Friday that opposition leader Navalny had died in prison.

Navalny's close circle and lawyer have not confirmed the information.

Spreading the director of the documentary in the video clip Daniel Roher asks Navalny what message he would like to leave behind if he were killed.

“My message is very simple: don't give up,” Navalnyi says in the documentary in English.

After this, Roher asks him to answer in Russian.

“If they choose to kill me, it speaks to our strength, and we must use that strength to our advantage. We are a formidable force that has been suppressed by the bad guys. The victory of evil requires only one thing: the inaction of good people. Don't fall for that.”

The director later justified his wish to change the language by saying that he wanted the Russian people to hear Navalny's last words.

Document began at the end of 2020, when Navalnyi, who was the target of poisoning attempts, called an agent of the intelligence service FSB, who was reportedly one of those involved in his assassination attempt.

Navalnyi pretended to be on the case of a high-ranking FSB officer, and the agent failed: in the call, he told his victim in detail about the assassination attempt in Tomsk the previous August. The historic phone call made the Russian spy apparatus a laughingstock.

Navalny was awarded the Oscar for best long-form documentary last year. An earlier oneHS assessment according to the film was one of the most important documentaries of the year.