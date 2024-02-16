Death of Navalny | Dozens of people gathered in Helsinki for a memorial service and to show their opinion – “By killing him, they made us angry”

Events were organized in Helsinki on Friday in memory of Navalny.

in Helsinki At the end of the evening, a memorial service was organized in Uspenski Cathedral To Alexei Navalny, who Russian authorities said died on Friday. There were several dozen people there.

Uspenski Cathedral is the main church of the Finnish Orthodox Archdiocese.

“Navalnyi's death is a big loss for our society,” says one who came to the memorial service Alissia Dahlgaard.

“Many of us feel that the last hope is gone.”

Dahlgaard, who moved from Siberia to Finland, believes that hope remains in the end. He doesn't see that Navalny wants to be discouraged either. According to him, Navalnyi is a hero, because he served as a symbol of freedom and democracy, even if not all of his views are supported.

“By killing him, they made us angry.”

With them, he refers to the President of Russia to Vladimir Putin and to his friends and supporters.

"There are no thoughts. I am speechless", says Konstantin Manokhin. His jacket says "Navalnyi".

Russian Embassy in front of Tehtaankatu, there was a demonstration a little earlier in the afternoon, where dozens of people had also gathered despite the cold rain. The police were there to monitor the situation.

Spoken at the demonstration Irina Vesikko estimated that about 60 people were coming. He is involved in the Russian for Democracy Association, which organized the event at short notice. Vesikko gave a speech at the beginning of the event in Russian.

Vesikko tells HS that Navalny's death has awakened “horrible thoughts”. According to his own words, he still didn't want to believe what happened in the afternoon, but he thinks it's due to the shock. He considers the death intentional, because help was deliberately too far away.

None of those interviewed at the demonstration believed that Navalny had died of natural causes.

The event will show more people how terrible the situation is, Vitali Iakushev estimates. Iakushev is a political activist who moved from Russia to Finland in 2022.

Many had black and white pictures of Navalny with them. Two participants had placards that read “killers”.

Protesters stood on the opposite street towards the embassy. On the other side of the road, i.e. right in front of the gates, there was a black memorial altar on which candles and flowers had been placed.

Vesikko hopes that Navalny's death will be followed by a “wave of protests”.

A memorial altar to Alexei Navalny had been built in front of the Russian embassy.

Also in other parts of the world, various commemorations for Navalny were organized.

Opposition channel War vision reports the messaging service Telegram that people have placed flowers at the base of statues across Russia in Navalny's memory.

The Russian prosecutor's office warned people not to participate in protests related to Navalny's death in the center of Moscow, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

According to Sota Vision, the police had interrupted demonstrations around the country. At least 11 people were arrested in Nizhny Novgorod.

People have also been arrested in Moscow, reports the Reuters news agency