Death of Navalny | Claim: Navalnyi was probably killed by a blow to the heart, a 'KGB trademark'

Activist Vladimir Osetshkin says that those released from Russian prisons in the past have told that prisoners were killed in the same way.

Last Russian opposition leader who died in prison last week Alexei Navalny was probably killed by a single hard blow to the heart after being cooled down, claims a Russian human rights activist Vladimir Osetshkin.

British newspapers, among others, reported on the claim The Times and The Independent.

Osetshkin, who lives in exile in France, founded the Gulagu.net organization in 2011, which specializes in reporting on human rights violations in Russian prisons.

Osetshkin claims to have heard from a source in Navalny's prison camp about the visible injuries on Navalny's body. According to Osetshkin, Navalny's bruises refer to the one-punch technique that was once taught to special forces of the Soviet intelligence police, the KGB.

Russian prison officials have claimed that Navalny was cut short after his free time at a prison camp in Yamal Nenets, northwestern Siberia.

“I think they first destroyed his body by keeping him out in the cold for a long time, slowing the circulation to a minimum. … After that, it becomes very easy to kill someone, just in seconds, if the perpetrator has experience in this,” Osetshkin said, according to The Times.

“It's an old trick of the KGB special forces. They trained their operatives to kill a person with one blow to the heart, in the middle of the body. It was a trademark of the KGB.”

Osetshkin says that those released from the northern prison camps of Russia have previously told that prisoners were killed by the same method.

