Death of Navalny | Biden vowed consequences for Russia due to Navalny's death – According to the researcher, the best way is to support Ukraine

It is important that the United States responds to Navalny's death at least somehow, says Ryhor Nizhnikau, a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy.

President of the United States Joe Biden already warned in 2021 that the consequences They are “disastrous” for Russia if the opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in captivity. Navalny died in a prison camp in Siberia on Friday.

Along with Biden, other leaders of Western countries have also stated that Russia and the president Vladimir Putin being responsible for the death. What the consequences of Biden's actions for Russia might be, however, is uncertain. Biden stated on Friday that the situation is different from three years ago.

“Meanwhile, they [venäläiset] have faced an awful lot of consequences: 350,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded and they have been subjected to extensive sanctions. We will consider what else can be done,” Biden said on Friday.

Sanctions could be aimed at those directly responsible for Navalny's death: judges, prison staff and the interior minister. However, according to Nizhnikau, the actions must not look too dull.

“There must be some really convincing names on the list,” he says.

In addition to sanctions, there are few ways to act directly against Russia. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued an arrest warrant for Putin. As one example, however, Nizhnikau mentions the use of frozen funds in Russia's western countries, which has so far been less talked about in the United States than in Europe.

“I don't think this [Navalnyin kuolema] there is an initiative for it. But we can say that the more mistakes the Russian administration makes, the closer we get.”

Possible and a significant way to target more countermeasures against Russia would be to increase arms aid to Ukraine. In the United States, the aid package for Ukraine has been stuck for a long time, as the congressional Republicans have not agreed to accept it.

After the news of Navalny's death, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson swore united in the name of the anti-Russian line and said that the United States should use “all means” to curb the aggression of the Putin regime.

Ukrainian help has been a “political hostage” in Congress, describes Nizhnikau. Navalny's death can give hope for a solution to the situation, because according to Nizhnikau, helping Ukraine is the “best and easiest” solution to an anti-Russian action.

“This is a different kind of Butša,” he says.

He refers to the role of the mass murders and other atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha in how the image of Russia's military operations in Ukraine changed in the spring of 2022 in Western countries.

Also Germany has often been criticized in Ukraine for its slowness in providing arms aid. Especially in Ukraine, long-range Taurus missiles have been requested from the country.

Germany played a significant role when Navalnyi was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent in 2020. Then he was treated in a Berlin hospital, where he was also visited by the then Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, according to Nizhnikau, the situation in Germany is more difficult, and the government is not able to go much further in its aid than is currently the case. However, perhaps Navalny's death can also show Germany that there are no limits to Russia's activities.

“This could potentially unite German politicians to increase aid to Ukraine.”