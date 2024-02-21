Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Death of Navalny | A Russian court is scheduled to hear Navalny's mother's appeal in March

February 21, 2024
in World Europe
Death of Navalny | A Russian court is scheduled to hear Navalny's mother's appeal in March

The mother of the opposition politician who died on Friday was not allowed to see her son's body.

Russian the court is scheduled to deal with the opposition politician To Alexei Navalny the lawsuit filed by the mother in March.

Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya traveled on Saturday to a prison camp in Siberia, where his son died. However, she was not allowed to see the body of her son, who died on Friday.

On Tuesday, Navalny's mother appealed to the president to Vladimir Putin and asked that his son's body be handed over to him.

“I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin. Let me finally see my son. I demand that his body be handed over immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way,” he pleaded in a video message.

Putin has not commented on the message or responded to it. So far, he has not commented on Navalny's death anyway.

The court is scheduled to hear the case on March 4. The consultation will take place behind closed doors, reported the Russian state news agency Tass.

Russian prison officials said Navalnyi died on Friday at the prison camp where he was serving a 19-year sentence. According to Russian authorities, Navalny's death is still being investigated.

Investigators have said they will keep Navalny's body for at least two weeks for investigations, said Navalny's press representative Kira Jarmyš video service on Youtube on Monday.

Navalny's spouse Yuliya Navalnaya has said that she will continue her husband's work. She has blamed Putin for her husband's death. Navalny's supporters have also accused the authorities of hiding Navalny's body to cover up the cause of death.

Britain announced on Wednesday that it would impose sanctions on six Russian officials over Navalny's death. Britain imposes sanctions on the head of a prison camp in Siberia and five of his deputies.

Any assets of individuals subject to sanctions in the UK will be frozen, in addition to which they will be subject to travel bans.

Britain is the first country to impose sanctions over Navalny's death.

