The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs mourned, on Monday, Ambassador Nabil Elaraby, Secretary-General of the Arab League and former Egyptian Foreign Minister, who passed away at the age of 89.

In a statement, the ministry described the deceased as “one of the pillars of Egyptian diplomacy and its shining symbols throughout the ages.”

She added, “The great deceased spent his life defending the interests of his country, and raising its flag high among nations in all international forums. History will remain a witness to the great national role he played in the epic international arbitration to restore the precious land of Taba to Egyptian sovereignty.”

Al-Arabi was born in 1935 and graduated from the Faculty of Law at Cairo University, then obtained a master’s degree in international law and a doctorate in judicial sciences from New York University School of Law.

He served as Ambassador to India and Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations in Geneva between 1987 and 1991 and in New York between 1991 and 1999.

He served as a judge at the International Court of Justice from 2001 to 2006 and was a member of the United Nations International Law Commission from 1994 to 2001.

He served as Egypt’s Foreign Minister in March 2011 before being appointed Secretary-General of the Arab League in May of the same year until 2016.