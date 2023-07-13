Death of military paratrooper Emanuele Scieri: two former corporals convicted of murder

Two former corporals of the Folgore were sentenced to 26 and 18 years in prison for the murder of paralegal Emanuele Scieri, who died almost 24 years ago. The Pisa court of assizes sentenced the two ex-military men, Alessandro Panella and Luigi Zabara, for voluntary homicide in competition. Both were also sentenced to pay the costs of the proceedings and to be banned from holding public offices as well as to pay damages.

Scieri’s body was found on August 16, 1999, three days after his disappearance. It had been positioned at the base of the parachute drain turret, in the Gamerra barracks, near Pisa. The case, long believed to be a suicide, had been reopened by the PIsa prosecutor’s office after a parliamentary inquiry commission overturned the results of the first investigations in 2017.

According to the prosecutor’s office, which had asked for 24 years for Panella and 21 for Zabara, Scieri would have been the victim of acts of hazing by the two defendants, who have always declared themselves innocent and will appeal against the sentence. A non-commissioned officer, Andrea Antico, would also be involved in the facts, who in 2021 was tried with an abbreviated procedure and acquitted by the judge of the preliminary hearing.

The verdict for Panella and Zabara should have arrived last month but, after more than six hours of deliberation, the court of assizes had asked to hear three witnesses.

The three, heard this morning, seem to have supported a large part of the accusatory system. Between 13 and 16 August 1999, they were on holiday in Pisa where they had spent a few evenings in the company of a soldier who was in the barracks and who told them that he had seen the two defendants still awake walking around the barracks during the night in to which the conscript presumably disappeared.

According to the reconstruction of the prosecutor’s office, the two defendants, with the third fellow soldier Andrea Antico had first had Scieri stripped and then beaten and then had forced him to climb the parachute drying tower, putting pressure on the knuckles with their boots. The 26-year-old would thus have fallen to the ground while the corporals would have fled. According to reports, the young man died after several hours of agony and it would have been possible to save him with immediate help.