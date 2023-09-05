It is impossible for the magistrates to demonstrate the causal link with the fulminant leukemia that struck him

Editorial board

The conclusion of the investigation into the death of Michael Merloa well-known singer who achieved fame thanks to his participation in ad Friends it’s at X Factor. Two years have passed since his disappearance, which took place in 2021, at the age of only 28. There was one cause of his death fulminant leukemia, for which the singer had been hospitalized in desperate conditions at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. The magistrates in charge of the case, however, believe that it is not possible to establish a causal link and, consequently, to verify any liability. The question at the center of the investigation was whether the 28-year-old could have been saved if his general practitioner, currently under investigation, had recognized promptly the illness.

See also James, Santiago Arias and other Colombians with an uncertain future in Europe Michele Merlo death from leukemia: the prosecution’s hypothesis — The young singer, originally from Rosà near Vicenza, lost his life on 6 June 2021. Michele Merlo was known to the general public for his participation as a competitor both for Friends that a X Factor. A few days before his death, on May 26, he had gone to the doctor with a big bruise in the leg, which was initially attributed to trauma. According to the original prosecution, however, the doctor would not have recognized a fulminant form of leukemiamistaking it for a simple bruise that occurred during a move.

archiving request — The lawyer of the Merlo family, in the statement sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, argued that there were grounds for undertaking aprosecution against the doctor, accused of an alleged gross negligence shown in patient care. “The treatment could have started as early as the morning of May 27,” the lawyer said at the time. Merlo’s attending physician, Pantaleo Vitaliano, was therefore the subject of an investigation launched by the Public Prosecutor’s Office; the deputy prosecutor Jacopo Augusto Corno however estimated by close the investigation. Michele Merlo was the victim of a form of acute promyelocytic leukemia, a particularly aggressive type of leukemia, considered lethal due to the rapidity with which it affects the production of healthy cells in the bone marrow. However, with targeted therapies such as the use of all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide, high cure rates and a complete remission. But only she takes it in time. See also F1 | Barcelona, ​​Free Practice 1: immediately two Ferraris, but Max is not far away