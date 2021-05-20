Behind the death of MC Kevin An investigation was launched to determine the causes and the last moments of the singer, both in the sexual party before his fall, as well as his presentation on the Saturday before his death.

In that context, The Emperor’s Mansion, the venue in Rio de Janeiro where, on Saturday 15, the last recital of MC Kevin was shut down by the Municipal Sanitary Surveillance Institute.

In addition to the closure of this place, located in Madureira, a neighborhood belonging to the north area of ​​the Rio City Council, it must pay a total fine that, so far, amounts to 14,060.72 reais.

Death of MC Kevin: why they closed the place of their last concert

The fine and the closure of the place was due to The event was clandestine and did not respect the prevention regulations to avoid COVID infections.

The Emperor’s Mansion. The place where MC Kevin gave his last concert in Rio de Janeiro.

The Emperor’s Mansion, during MC Kevin’s concert, exceeded what is allowed by the authorities that allow a maximum seating capacity of 40% in closed venues and 60% in open venues.

Also the, as well as a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between the participants. None of that was fulfilled.

Death of MC Kevin: a night of orgy that ended in fall

The passing of MC Kevin, in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, after falling from a 5th floor, shocked the whole of Brazil and the revelations continue.

Fitness model Bianca Domínguez was confirmed to be in room 502 of the hotel, located on the Barra da Tijuca promenade, in the West Zone of Rio, when MC Kevin fell from the balcony.

Bianca Dominguez. The model who for a thousand reais would have agreed to have sex with MC Kevin and a friend.

Bianca Domínguez described in detail the six hours she spent in the company of the musician on Sunday, the 16th. She said that they met in the sand on the beach, drank gin and whiskey, smoked marijuana cigarettes in a kiosk at Post 7 .

Then, according to the model, they went up to have sex with one of the artist’s friends, known as MC Victor Elías Fontenelle.

Bianca related that, around 5:20 pm, upon entering the suite with Victor, they told him that Kevin would be arriving five minutes later with his security guards.

The singer had to make this maneuver because his wife, the criminal lawyer, Deolane Bezerra, was also staying at the hotel, but in another apartment.

The model went to shower and, on leaving, ordered a sparkling wine and already found MC Kevin in the room. They began to kiss and, as Victor stayed in the suite, she said that the agreement was to stay only with him.

Bianca Domínguez is originally from Sao Paulo.

According to Bianca, Kevin then offered her a thousand reais, which would be the “gift” promised by him on the beach. The model complained, arguing that she would charge that amount for each of her friends.

The two agreed, said that they would make the transfer when they “finished” and began “the sexual act”, but without penetration because they did not have condoms.

Finally an assistant brought him a box of condoms and they began the sexual act that continued on the balcony of the room until MC Kevin tried to jump but fell from the fifth floor.