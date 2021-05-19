The death of MC Kevin, in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, after falling from a 5th floor, shocked the whole of Brazil and the first results of the investigations are coming to light.

It was confirmed that the fitness model Bianca Dominguez I was in the room 502 from a hotel, located on the Barra da Tijuca promenade, in the West Zone of Rio, when MC Kevin fell from the balcony.

Bianca Dominguez He described in detail the six hours he spent in the company of the musician on Sunday the 16th. She said they met on the sand on the beach, drank gin and whiskey, smoked marijuana cigarettes in a kiosk at Post 7.

Then, depending on the model, they went up to have sex with one of the artist’s friends, known as MC Victor Elías Fontenelle.

Bianca Dominguez. The model who spent the last hours with MC Kevin. Photo / file

The sexual encounter between MC Kevin and Bianca Domingues

Bianca reported that, at around 5:20 p.m., upon entering the suite with Victor, they told him that Kevin would be arriving five minutes later with his security guards.

The singer had to make this maneuver because his wife, the criminal lawyer, Deolane BezerraHe was also staying at the hotel, but in another apartment.

The model went to shower and, on leaving, ordered a sparkling wine and already found MC Kevin in the room. They began to kiss and, as Victor stayed in the suite, she said that the agreement was to stay only with him.

According to Bianca, Kevin then offered her a thousand reais, which would be the “gift” promised by him on the beach. The model then complained, arguing that she would charge that amount for each of her friends.

The two agreed, said they would make the transfer when they “finished” and began “the sexual act”, but no penetration because they didn’t have condoms.

Bianca Domínguez participated as a witness in the investigation into the death of MC Kevin. Photo / Archive

Death of MC Kevin: sex on a balcony before the accident

At that time, the model said, a third friend, identified as Jhonatas, entered the room to deliver condoms. Victor and Kevin would have insisted that he leave the place so as not to disturb them

Jhonatas went to shower, and Bianca said that “agreed would be to stay with both and not with a third“Then, according to the model, MC Kevin, said out loud:” Out. If you are not going to bring a lot of people to the room. “

According to Domingues’ statement, after leaving the room, Jhonatas returned and said: “They’re coming, go moio.” Before the rush, MC Kevin would have complained because, although he paid, he had not had sex with Bianca.

Bianca Dominguez. He stated that he met the singer on the beach and from there they planned a sexual encounter. Photo / file

Then he went out to the balcony and called to her: “Come here, darling, I want to be with you.” The model then got up from the bed and went to him.

At that moment, Bianca saw that MC Kevin was “putting his leg over the balcony ledge” and was leaning with his hands on “the lowest part of the ledge.” Finally he could not hold.

Thus, according to the model, it would have been the singer’s downfall. Bianca remarked that he had the impression that Kevin made that move trying to access the floor below, but her hand was released and she fell.

Bianca Dominguez and MC Kevin. They spent their last night out of control in Rio. Photo / file

MC Kevin’s Last Night Hypothesis

The model was asked if, while the singer was hanging from the ledge, Deolane Bezerra had arrived, and denied that possibility.

In addition to Bianca, at least five other people, including friends and men who work on the artist’s show production team, testified at the police station.

Some of witnesses said Kevin had ingested other drugs and alcoholic beverages over the weekend. That is why a toxicological examination of the artist’s body was requested from the professionals of the Medical Legal Institute (IML).