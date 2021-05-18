Mc Kevin maintained the intensity during the last weeks of life, a little more than fifteen days ago he married Deolane Bezerra on Tulum, Mexico, and the world learned yesterday the news of his death.

The strange death of MC Kevin left much of Brazil speechless. The 23-year-old funk star dropped, or fell, from a fifth floor of a hotel and died on the spot. And her marriage was just one stopover in her fleeting career.

MC Kevin and her marriage in Mexico

On May 1, Deolane Bezerra, MC Kevin’s wife and criminal lawyer, uploaded several images of the wedding with the singer to her Instagram account.

MC Kevin and Deolane Bezerra. They got married in Tulum. Photo / Instagram

The ceremony was in Tulum, Mexico, and shared the news on their social networks for their thousands of followers. She even uploaded a video wearing her ring and celebrating with champagne.

“I joined the team. I love you i am married. God bless and enlighten my family, “wrote the singer in his post from a Tulum hotel with his wife.

Deolane also uploaded some recordings of that moment with fans .. And wrote: “I know I chose the right man to love. I love you in every detail, and in every detail I join in your love. I love you”.

The celebration was held on the beach and was attended by a small group of guests and DJs. “Jesus is light. Oh guys, this finally worked, our wedding,” he said in a video that MC Kevin shared in his Stories.

MC Kevin and Deolane Bezerra. They had a wedding with close friends in Mexico. Photo / Instagram

MC Kevin and his enigmatic death



Although MC Kevin hails from Saint Paul died in Rio because he was preparing a recital that was going to be held next Saturday, in a nightclub in the north of Rio de Janeiro. He was staying at the hotel with his wife, and his production team.

The first version about his death indicated that the artist threw himself out of the window with the intention of falling into the hotel pool and missed, so his head hit the edge and he died.

The civil police also evaluated the chance that he fell when trying to cross from one department to another. on the outside of the Barra da Tijuca building, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where he was located.

MC Kevin’s mother and widow at the singer’s funeral. Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews

This theory holds that MC Kevin would have suffered an accident when he was allegedly escaping from his room not to meet his wife.

But the absurdity of the second idea is that it was circulated that the singer would have acted that way after hearing that someone had knocked on his door. I mean, he didn’t know if she was his wife or not.

Deolane not only spoke to the police on the day of the accident but also appeared at the police station on Monday de Barra to give a new statement on the death of her husband.

Moved by the absurd episode, Deolane made a painful post on her Instagram account where she dedicated a few last words to the singer.

Deolane Bezerra’s last goodbye to MC Kevin

The singer’s wife fired them with an emotional message on her Instagram account. There he remembered his marriage:

“That day you spoke in my ear: ‘Life is now until death do us part‘… We did not care about anything or anyone, being happy was our goal … while we laughed at the criticism ”, he began by expressing next to a photo of him showing her the wedding ring.

Deolane Bezerra and MC Kevin. One of the moments of her wedding in Mexico. Photo / Instagram

“How we live everything so fast, right? We went over everything, we were in a hurry to be happy, your destiny was marked. You went away and took a piece of me, you were always so amazing. You show up again and say: ‘I forgot about life, I woke up.’ Don’t leave me, I waited 33 years to be happy and you abandoned me? It’s not fair that you leave like this! It is not! It is not! My love ”, he concluded.