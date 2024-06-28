Juarez City.- Relatives of a 61-year-old man called 911 to report that their loved one had not woken up and when paramedics came to check his vital signs they determined that he had already died.

Authorities indicated that the death was registered at number 7210 on Defensa Popular Street, almost on the corner of América Latina, in the Independencia II neighborhood.

Relatives of the deceased mentioned that days before their relative had been bitten by a spider, but refused to go to a hospital. He went to sleep and after a few hours they found him unconscious.

The above information was revealed at the scene of the incident, however, it will be legal neurosurgery that will determine the cause of death.