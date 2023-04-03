Death of Maksim Fomin | Tass: A hidden explosive was handed directly to a war blogger – being investigated as a murder

According to the authorities, more than 20 other people have been injured in the explosion of a cafe in Vasilinsaari on the banks of the Neva. According to St. Petersburg media, the cafe belonged to Jevgeni Prigožin.

Known Russian war blogger and volunteer fighter Maxim Fomin has died in an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, the Russian Ministry of the Interior confirms. This was previously reported by several Russian media.

According to Russian authorities, 25 other people were injured in Sunday’s explosion, 19 of whom were taken to hospital. A homicide investigation has been opened into the incident.

News agency Tassin anonymous source the homemade explosive was hidden in a small sculpture that was handed to Fomin while he was talking to people in the cafe.

The rescue operation was reported For the cupthat according to preliminary information, the strength of the explosive corresponded to more than 200 grams of TNT.

News agency According to Reuters, the Mash channel, which is connected to Russian law enforcement authorities, published a video on Telegram in which Fomin, holding a microphone, receives a statue depicting a helmeted soldier.

According to Mash, the explosion happened a few minutes later.

The explosion took place at Street Food Bar No. 1 in the Vasilinsaari district on the banks of the Neva. St. Petersburg Fontanka magazine the cafe has been included To Yevgeny Prigozhinwhich owns restaurant services and mercenary Wagner.

Fomi also known as Vladlen Tatarski. During the war, he has been profiled as an influential pro-Russian propagandist, but also as a harsh critic of the Kremlin’s war management.

Fomin has In Telegram over 560,000 followers. His importance is also indicated by the fact that he took part in a ceremony in the Kremlin last fall celebrating the forced union of four Ukrainian regions with Russia.

“We beat everyone, kill everyone, rob everyone we have to. Everything will be as we want,” Fomin said in a video released from the ceremony.

For now it is not known who or which entity is possibly behind the explosion.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police and the ministry’s criminal investigators were there on Sunday to investigate the situation. According to Tassi, the prosecutor of the St. Petersburg Prosecutor’s Office Viktor Melnik has been involved in guiding the activities.

If Fomin was the target of the attack, it would be the second time a prominent Russian figure has been assassinated on Russian soil since the beginning of the war of aggression.

Last August, Russia accused Ukraine of being a journalist Darja Duginan of assassination. Dugina, who died in a car bomb explosion, was the son of a Russian extreme nationalist and political scientist, Aleksandr Duginindaughter.

Ukraine has denied its involvement in Dugina’s murder.