Azhar Mohssine’s accusation for the death of little Fatima Skika changes: what is happening

Azhar Mohssine, the stepfather of the little girl, was supposed to be released from prison on April 12 Fatima Skika, the 3 and a half year old girl who died falling from the balcony on the fifth floor. However, thanks to a fundamental passage in the mother’s story, the accusation against the man has changed.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The events began on the evening of January 13 this year, in a building located in via Milano, a Turin.

The child was at home and her mother and older brother were with her. Immediately after dinner it is climb in an upstairs apartment, to thank her mother’s partner, who had given her a game.

The 32-year-old of origins Tunisian however, he was in the company of some friends. They were using alcohol and drugs. As a result, when the baby’s mom got in, they had one discussion.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Man most likely in a moment of confusion, took little Fatima and threw her to the ground. One of her friends of hers immediately picked her up and while she was about to give it back to the motherAzhar Mohssine took it back.

While they were on the balcony, it has thrown from the fifth floor. Mom just happened, in a state of shock, could not give the version real, but a few days later heard again by the investigators, he told the whole story truth.

The testimony of Fatima Skika’s mother, which led to the change of charge

The stepfather at first told the agents that it all happened while they were staying playing on the balcony. He was flying flies with the baby, when suddenly he is there slip from the hands and fell.

The mother, on the other hand, in hers tale he said: “He grabbed Fatima just before I could get her and threw her off the balcony.” This testimony of hers was also confirmed by the results of the autopsy, because it emerged that the little girl did not fall near the railing, but at the center of the courtyard.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Thanks to these details, the investigators have chosen to change the accusation. On Tuesday 12 April, Azhar Mohssine would have been released from prison due to the expiry of the terms. However, the prosecutor chose to notify him of a custody order for the crime of voluntary homicide. There was a danger that she might flee to Tunisia.