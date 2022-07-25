The accusations against Alessia Pifferi could change after the analyzes on the milk and the results of the autopsy on Diana

The next few hours will be decisive in establishing the position of Alessia Pifferithe 37-year-old mother who abandoned little Diana and sentenced her to death.

The investigating judge dropped the accusation of premeditation, because the woman would have realized what she had done and the possible consequences, only with the passing of the days. But, as the judge himself explained, everything could change after themilk analysis and theautopsy.

The picture could definitely change if the autopsy investigation showed that the mother had given the child the benzodiazepine drug found in the home and that the suspect denied ever giving to her daughter.

If the hypothesis of the investigators were to find confirmation, Alessia Pifferi will also be accused of premeditated murder. No one heard Diana cry, no neighbor claimed to have heard the slightest noise coming from that house. For this, authorities say the 37-year-old may have given the drug to the girl, for keep her calm until his return.

Little Diana died of starvation, alone in an empty house, because of her mother. A mother who put her needs beforeobsessed love for his partner.

Alessia Pifferi’s explanation of the drug found at home

L’En found in the house was open, the agents have not found any prescription and have not been able to track down that man, who according to Alessia Pifferi, would have left the drug in his house during the nights spent together. The 37-year-old confessed that he only gave her some tachipirina, because Diana was restless and she was sure it was her teeth. But no box of the medicine was present in her house.

How is it possible that the neighbors did not hear a girl over a year old screaming, as she was dying of hunger and thirst? Diana was born premature, at seven months of gestation. She in the past she had presented kidney problems and the doctors found a serious situation of malnutrition. It will also be determined whether, in the following months, the negligence of the mother has his health and growth conditions worsened.

Investigators are also analyzing Alessia Pifferi’s cell phone, from which several have emerged chat with men the woman knew online. She was unemployed, even though she was telling a different story and perhaps she was getting paid to pay for her expenses.

The 37-year-old, according to the prosecutor, appeared shiny during the interrogation.